World
March 13, 2025

NBC and IOC sign $3B Olympic media rights deal through 2036 including Salt Lake City Winter Games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — NBC will now be the champion of Olympic broadcasting in the United States through at least 2036.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Olympic rings are on display in New York on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, ahead of the Summer Olympics in Paris. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
FILE - Olympic rings are on display in New York on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, ahead of the Summer Olympics in Paris. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - American artist Snoop Dogg, center, sits in the audience prior to the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin, File)
FILE - American artist Snoop Dogg, center, sits in the audience prior to the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach talks to the Associated Press during an interview at the Olympic House, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach talks to the Associated Press during an interview at the Olympic House, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The IOC said Thursday it signed its long-time United States broadcast partner to a $3 billion renewed deal for the 2034 Salt Lake City Olympics and the 2036 Summer Games.

The International Olympic Committee's statement said the agreement elevates Comcast NBCUniversal to being a strategic partner instead of just a media rights holder, promising “innovative joint strategic initiatives and projects” and involving the streaming platform Peacock.

The IOC said it would benefit from “Comcast’s investment in relevant and innovative start-ups” in a deal that was surprisingly announced in the final weeks of Thomas Bach's leadership of the Olympic body.

The 2036 host has yet to be decided with interest shown by Olympic officials in countries including India, Qatar, Turkey, Hungary and Indonesia.

NBC signed its most recent Olympic rights deal in 2014 covering each Summer Games and Winter Games through 2032. That was valued at $7.75 billion and includes the next Summer Games in 2028 in Los Angeles.

NBC was widely seen to have a good and profitable 2024 Paris Olympics, with roving correspondent Snoop Dogg proving to be a huge hit with audiences at home and fans in the city.

The broadcaster said its coverage from Paris reached 67 million total viewers on average daily across all platforms.

That NBC deal done 11 years ago was a major decision early in Bach’s IOC presidency that secured the financial future of the Olympic body.

The new U.S. rights deal has been sealed just one week before Bach’s successor is to be elected at an IOC meeting in Greece, on March 20.

"The media landscape is evolving rapidly and, by partnering with one of the world’s leading media and technology companies, we will ensure that fans in the United States are able to experience the Olympic Games like never before,” Bach said in the statement.

NBC has broadcast every Summer Olympics since 1988 and every Winter Games since 2002 in Salt Lake City — all the games since the 2000 Sydney Olympics. A previous renewal in 2011 secured each games from 2014 through 2020 for $4.38 billion.

“It is our honor to continue to bring the full power of our company’s expertise in creating and distributing content that connects with Americans,” Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said, "as well as to begin to provide even more innovative technological support and solutions to the IOC and its stakeholders in areas that benefit athletes and the many people dedicated to organizing the Olympic Games around the world.”

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

