All sections
WorldFebruary 8, 2025

Nelly delivers hits at "Homecoming" Super Bowl week concert in historic New Orleans restaurant

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nelly brought his signature St. Louis swagger to a New Orleans institution, turning a nearly seven-decade-old restaurant into a

JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., Associated Press
FILE - Entertainer Nelly performs at halftime of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game between Oklahoma State and Texas in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
FILE - Entertainer Nelly performs at halftime of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game between Oklahoma State and Texas in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nelly brought his signature St. Louis swagger to a New Orleans institution, turning a nearly seven-decade-old restaurant into a Super Bowl week party.

The multi-Grammy winner packed Brennan’s on Friday night, delivering a hit-filled set at h.wood “Homecoming.” As fans rushed the stage, Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and actor Jaleel White kicked back in the VIP area, while Flavor Flav enjoyed the show from a prime onstage spot.

Chainsmokers went on before Nelly, performing a number of their hits from “Closer” to “Roses.”

Before Nelly's appearance, attendees mingled for a few hours at the invite-only event. Once he arrived, many flocked toward the stage and pulled out their phones to capture his set.

While Flavor Flav recorded him, Nelly went on to perform several jams including “Ride Wit Me,” “E.I." and “Air Force Ones.” Many in the crowd recited Kelly Rowland-sang chorus of “Dilemma,” which won a Grammy in 2003. He also performed “Hot in Here,” another Grammy winner in that same year.

The Homecoming concert show was a part of a night filled with other concerts across the New Orleans area before the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Shaquille O’Neal held his carnival-style Shaq’s Funhouse with Ludacris and John Summit headlining the concert. Some attendees included rapper Sexyy Red, football player Desean Jackson, NBA great Paul Pierce and Patrick Surtain II, who was recently awarded the NFL's defensive player of the year honor.

___

For more on the Super Bowl, visit https://apnews.com/hub/super-bowl

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 8
Teddy bear helps hostage’s British family come to terms with...
WorldFeb. 8
Call it the Dog Bowl. Westminster show's canine athletes get...
WorldFeb. 8
Longtime NFL player and coach Dick Jauron dies at 74
WorldFeb. 8
Rescuers search for some 30 people after a landslide in sout...
Related
The US stopped allowing passport gender marker changes. Here are some of the people affected
WorldFeb. 8
The US stopped allowing passport gender marker changes. Here are some of the people affected
Here's what we know about a commuter plane crash in Alaska that killed 10 people
WorldFeb. 8
Here's what we know about a commuter plane crash in Alaska that killed 10 people
Arrests in luxury home burglaries targeting NFL, NBA players are the 'tip of the iceberg'
WorldFeb. 8
Arrests in luxury home burglaries targeting NFL, NBA players are the 'tip of the iceberg'
Trump says some white South Africans are oppressed, could be resettled in the US. They say no thanks
WorldFeb. 8
Trump says some white South Africans are oppressed, could be resettled in the US. They say no thanks
Trump's 3rd week saw more executive orders, a trade war that wasn't and a Mideast jolt
WorldFeb. 8
Trump's 3rd week saw more executive orders, a trade war that wasn't and a Mideast jolt
War-torn Lebanon forms its first government in over 2 years
WorldFeb. 8
War-torn Lebanon forms its first government in over 2 years
Spending bill talks bog down after Trump's efforts to slash government
WorldFeb. 8
Spending bill talks bog down after Trump's efforts to slash government
Trump's DEI order leaves academic researchers fearful of political influence over grants
WorldFeb. 8
Trump's DEI order leaves academic researchers fearful of political influence over grants
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy