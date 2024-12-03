SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — A tearful Neymar was welcomed back to his boyhood club on Friday by thousands of Santos fans and a concert in the home stadium beneath an electronic sign saying, “The prince is back.”

The striker signed a contract upon arrival, reportedly valid to the end of June.

About 20,000 Santos fans filled their Vila Belmiro Stadium in the rain outside Sao Paulo to celebrate the return of 32-year-old Neymar.

His evening arrival to fireworks capped a three-hour fiesta which also featured local singers.

“I am very happy. We lived great moments here. There's still a lot that could come,” Neymar said on the pitch. When fans chanted they want to see him dribble again, as he often did in his career, he said, “I will not lack boldness (to dribble).”

Shortly before, he greeted his future teammates and club executives at the Santos training ground.

Neymar's private jet landed in the Sao Paulo state countryside from Saudi Arabia in the morning but he requested a few hours of rest before being flown into Santos by helicopter.

Brazilian media reported Neymar signed a five-month contract with Santos as he aims to recharge in Brazil ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Banners reading “The prince is back” were selling for 10 reais ($1.50) outside the 20,000-seat Vila Belmiro Stadium.

Graffitti inspired by artificial intelligence outside the stadium showed Neymar looking more mature and with a crown on his head — no small feature in a city where Pelé was king for decades until he died in December 2022 at age 82.

“This is massive for Santos, both the club and the city,” graffitti artist E said.

Video posted by Santos on social media showed Neymar not wearing the No. 11 that was his during his first spell from 2009-13. He will wear Pelé’s No. 10.

"It will be an honor to wear this sacred jersey,” Neymar said in the video.

Saudi club Al-Hilal terminated Neymar's contract with mutual consent this week, six months early, after playing only seven matches and scoring once since September 2023. An ACL injury sidelined him for a year until October. Al-Hilal said Neymar could no longer perform like he used to.

Neymar also left Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain to criticism, even though he delivered silverware and goals. On Thursday, he said he hopes to get some love back home, where he is revered.

Former teammates appeared in a video to congratulate Neymar on the move, including Luis Suárez, Gianluigi Buffon, Andres Iniesta and Rodrygo.

Neymar played 225 matches for Santos in his first spell. He scored 138 goals, many of them key to winning six titles at the Brazilian giant, which was relegated in 2023 and returned to the top division last year.

“For us, Neymar's return is a rebirth,” said Victor Hugo Arantes, 45, an event producer in Santos. “We weren't expecting this. Neymar could play anywhere else, he has the level to be in top leagues. I think his heart spoke louder.”

Neymar was the most expensive player in soccer history when he transferred from Barcelona to PSG for 222 million euros (then $262 million) in 2017. He was sold to Al-Hilal in 2023 for 90 million euros ($94 million).

He hasn't played since November, but Santos fans expect him to be on the pitch as early as next week in the Sao Paulo state championship, which is regarded as preseason by many local clubs. The Brazilian league is played from April to December.

Anderson Souza, 43, lives in Santos and is not a supporter of the club. But he is one of those who believes Neymar will put the city back on the map after some tough times.

“Pelé died, the team was relegated, there was a lot of gloom. I hope he is bringing some energy back, people need it,” Souza said. “But he needs to know that people will want him to perform, to make an effort for them, to be at his best. Santos fans love him, but they are not fools.”

