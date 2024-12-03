NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Winnipeg 54 37 14 3 77 195 131 20-5-3 17-9-0 14-5-0 c-Dallas 52 34 17 1 69 169 129 20-7-1 14-10-0 12-4-1 p-Edmonton 52 32 16 4 68 171 142 18-9-2 14-7-2 9-5-1 p-Vegas 53 31 16 6 68 177 149 19-6-3 12-10-3 14-2-1 c-Minnesota 53 31 18 4 66 155 152 11-12-1 20-6-3 11-7-2 Colorado 54 31 21 2 64 177 165 16-10-2 15-11-0 8-8-1 p-Los Angeles 50 27 17 6 60 139 127 15-3-1 12-14-5 7-8-0 Calgary 52 26 19 7 59 141 152 16-8-3 10-11-4 9-4-1 Vancouver 52 23 18 11 57 148 164 9-10-7 14-8-4 7-5-2 St. Louis 53 24 25 4 52 144 160 11-13-1 13-12-3 4-8-1 Utah 52 21 22 9 51 144 155 8-12-6 13-10-3 7-8-2 Anaheim 52 22 24 6 50 133 163 12-12-2 10-12-4 5-10-1 Seattle 54 23 28 3 49 161 173 13-13-3 10-15-0 6-9-1 Nashville 52 18 27 7 43 136 169 12-10-3 6-17-4 7-6-2 Chicago 52 16 31 5 37 135 179 10-14-2 6-17-3 4-10-2 San Jose 54 15 33 6 36 141 202 9-16-1 6-17-5 4-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division