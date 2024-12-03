NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Winnipeg 54 37 14 3 77 195 131 20-5-3 17-9-0 14-5-0 p-Vegas 52 31 15 6 68 175 145 19-6-3 12-9-3 14-2-1 p-Edmonton 52 32 16 4 68 171 142 18-9-2 14-7-2 9-5-1 c-Dallas 51 33 17 1 67 164 126 19-7-1 14-10-0 12-4-1 c-Minnesota 53 31 18 4 66 155 152 11-12-1 20-6-3 11-7-2 Colorado 53 30 21 2 62 175 165 15-10-2 15-11-0 8-8-1 p-Los Angeles 50 27 17 6 60 139 127 15-3-1 12-14-5 7-8-0 Calgary 51 25 19 7 57 138 150 16-8-3 9-11-4 8-4-1 Vancouver 51 23 18 10 56 146 161 9-10-6 14-8-4 7-5-2 Utah 51 21 21 9 51 143 153 8-11-6 13-10-3 7-7-2 St. Louis 52 23 25 4 50 142 159 11-13-1 12-12-3 3-8-1 Seattle 53 23 27 3 49 159 170 13-12-3 10-15-0 6-8-1 Anaheim 51 21 24 6 48 130 161 11-12-2 10-12-4 5-10-1 Nashville 51 18 26 7 43 134 164 12-9-3 6-17-4 7-6-2 Chicago 52 16 31 5 37 135 179 10-14-2 6-17-3 4-10-2 San Jose 54 15 33 6 36 141 202 9-16-1 6-17-5 4-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division