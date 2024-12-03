All sections
WorldFebruary 2, 2025

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
m-Washington52341177518212916-4-518-7-211-4-0
m-Carolina53321746817614620-6-112-11-314-4-3
a-Florida53311936517515315-9-216-10-15-5-1
a-Toronto52311926415915019-11-012-8-211-5-1
m-New Jersey53291866416413315-8-414-10-29-6-3
a-Ottawa52282046014814016-7-212-13-27-4-1
Columbus52261975917417117-5-39-14-47-5-3
Tampa Bay51272045817714316-7-211-13-23-9-0
Boston54262265814917517-8-39-14-39-6-2
Detroit52262155714915915-11-211-10-37-8-1
N.Y. Islanders51242075514114512-11-212-9-58-5-2
Montreal51242255315117313-10-411-12-19-5-0
N.Y. Rangers51242345215215812-11-212-12-26-8-0
Philadelphia53232465215418112-12-111-12-56-9-1
Pittsburgh54222485215719313-10-39-14-53-8-3
Buffalo51202654516017411-12-39-14-25-7-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
c-Winnipeg54371437719513120-5-317-9-014-5-0
p-Vegas52311566817514519-6-312-9-314-2-1
p-Edmonton52321646817114218-9-214-7-29-5-1
c-Dallas51331716716412619-7-114-10-012-4-1
c-Minnesota53311846615515211-12-120-6-311-7-2
Colorado53302126217516515-10-215-11-08-8-1
p-Los Angeles50271766013912715-3-112-14-57-8-0
Calgary51251975713815016-8-39-11-48-4-1
Vancouver51231810561461619-10-614-8-47-5-2
Utah5121219511431538-11-613-10-37-7-2
St. Louis52232545014215911-13-112-12-33-8-1
Seattle53232734915917013-12-310-15-06-8-1
Anaheim51212464813016111-12-210-12-45-10-1
Nashville51182674313416412-9-36-17-47-6-2
Chicago52163153713517910-14-26-17-34-10-2
San Jose5415336361412029-16-16-17-54-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Florida 5, Chicago 1

Boston 6, N.Y. Rangers 3

Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 0

Los Angeles 4, Carolina 2

Winnipeg 5, Washington 4, OT

Toronto 4, Edmonton 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT

Ottawa 6, Minnesota 0

Detroit 3, Calgary 1

Sunday's Games

New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Utah, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

