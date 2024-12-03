NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|m-Washington
|52
|34
|11
|7
|75
|182
|129
|16-4-5
|18-7-2
|11-4-0
|m-Carolina
|53
|32
|17
|4
|68
|176
|146
|20-6-1
|12-11-3
|14-4-3
|a-Florida
|53
|31
|19
|3
|65
|175
|153
|15-9-2
|16-10-1
|5-5-1
|a-Toronto
|52
|31
|19
|2
|64
|159
|150
|19-11-0
|12-8-2
|11-5-1
|m-New Jersey
|53
|29
|18
|6
|64
|164
|133
|15-8-4
|14-10-2
|9-6-3
|a-Ottawa
|52
|28
|20
|4
|60
|148
|140
|16-7-2
|12-13-2
|7-4-1
|Columbus
|52
|26
|19
|7
|59
|174
|171
|17-5-3
|9-14-4
|7-5-3
|Tampa Bay
|51
|27
|20
|4
|58
|177
|143
|16-7-2
|11-13-2
|3-9-0
|Boston
|54
|26
|22
|6
|58
|149
|175
|17-8-3
|9-14-3
|9-6-2
|Detroit
|52
|26
|21
|5
|57
|149
|159
|15-11-2
|11-10-3
|7-8-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|51
|24
|20
|7
|55
|141
|145
|12-11-2
|12-9-5
|8-5-2
|Montreal
|51
|24
|22
|5
|53
|151
|173
|13-10-4
|11-12-1
|9-5-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|51
|24
|23
|4
|52
|152
|158
|12-11-2
|12-12-2
|6-8-0
|Philadelphia
|53
|23
|24
|6
|52
|154
|181
|12-12-1
|11-12-5
|6-9-1
|Pittsburgh
|54
|22
|24
|8
|52
|157
|193
|13-10-3
|9-14-5
|3-8-3
|Buffalo
|51
|20
|26
|5
|45
|160
|174
|11-12-3
|9-14-2
|5-7-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|c-Winnipeg
|54
|37
|14
|3
|77
|195
|131
|20-5-3
|17-9-0
|14-5-0
|p-Vegas
|52
|31
|15
|6
|68
|175
|145
|19-6-3
|12-9-3
|14-2-1
|p-Edmonton
|52
|32
|16
|4
|68
|171
|142
|18-9-2
|14-7-2
|9-5-1
|c-Dallas
|51
|33
|17
|1
|67
|164
|126
|19-7-1
|14-10-0
|12-4-1
|c-Minnesota
|53
|31
|18
|4
|66
|155
|152
|11-12-1
|20-6-3
|11-7-2
|Colorado
|53
|30
|21
|2
|62
|175
|165
|15-10-2
|15-11-0
|8-8-1
|p-Los Angeles
|50
|27
|17
|6
|60
|139
|127
|15-3-1
|12-14-5
|7-8-0
|Calgary
|51
|25
|19
|7
|57
|138
|150
|16-8-3
|9-11-4
|8-4-1
|Vancouver
|51
|23
|18
|10
|56
|146
|161
|9-10-6
|14-8-4
|7-5-2
|Utah
|51
|21
|21
|9
|51
|143
|153
|8-11-6
|13-10-3
|7-7-2
|St. Louis
|52
|23
|25
|4
|50
|142
|159
|11-13-1
|12-12-3
|3-8-1
|Seattle
|53
|23
|27
|3
|49
|159
|170
|13-12-3
|10-15-0
|6-8-1
|Anaheim
|51
|21
|24
|6
|48
|130
|161
|11-12-2
|10-12-4
|5-10-1
|Nashville
|51
|18
|26
|7
|43
|134
|164
|12-9-3
|6-17-4
|7-6-2
|Chicago
|52
|16
|31
|5
|37
|135
|179
|10-14-2
|6-17-3
|4-10-2
|San Jose
|54
|15
|33
|6
|36
|141
|202
|9-16-1
|6-17-5
|4-10-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Florida 5, Chicago 1
Boston 6, N.Y. Rangers 3
Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 0
Los Angeles 4, Carolina 2
Winnipeg 5, Washington 4, OT
Toronto 4, Edmonton 3
N.Y. Islanders 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT
Ottawa 6, Minnesota 0
Detroit 3, Calgary 1
New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Utah, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.
Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.