NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|m-Washington
|52
|34
|11
|7
|75
|182
|129
|16-4-5
|18-7-2
|11-4-0
|m-Carolina
|53
|32
|17
|4
|68
|176
|146
|20-6-1
|12-11-3
|14-4-3
|a-Florida
|54
|32
|19
|3
|67
|181
|156
|16-9-2
|16-10-1
|5-5-1
|a-Toronto
|52
|31
|19
|2
|64
|159
|150
|19-11-0
|12-8-2
|11-5-1
|m-New Jersey
|54
|29
|19
|6
|64
|167
|137
|15-8-4
|14-11-2
|9-6-3
|a-Ottawa
|52
|28
|20
|4
|60
|148
|140
|16-7-2
|12-13-2
|7-4-1
|Detroit
|53
|27
|21
|5
|59
|152
|161
|15-11-2
|12-10-3
|7-8-1
|Columbus
|53
|26
|20
|7
|59
|177
|176
|17-5-3
|9-15-4
|7-5-3
|Tampa Bay
|51
|27
|20
|4
|58
|177
|143
|16-7-2
|11-13-2
|3-9-0
|Boston
|54
|26
|22
|6
|58
|149
|175
|17-8-3
|9-14-3
|9-6-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|52
|24
|21
|7
|55
|144
|151
|12-11-2
|12-10-5
|8-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|52
|25
|23
|4
|54
|156
|160
|13-11-2
|12-12-2
|6-8-0
|Montreal
|52
|24
|23
|5
|53
|153
|176
|13-10-4
|11-13-1
|9-5-0
|Pittsburgh
|54
|22
|24
|8
|52
|157
|193
|13-10-3
|9-14-5
|3-8-3
|Philadelphia
|54
|23
|25
|6
|52
|154
|183
|12-12-1
|11-13-5
|6-9-1
|Buffalo
|52
|21
|26
|5
|47
|164
|177
|12-12-3
|9-14-2
|5-7-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|c-Winnipeg
|54
|37
|14
|3
|77
|195
|131
|20-5-3
|17-9-0
|14-5-0
|c-Dallas
|52
|34
|17
|1
|69
|169
|129
|20-7-1
|14-10-0
|12-4-1
|p-Edmonton
|52
|32
|16
|4
|68
|171
|142
|18-9-2
|14-7-2
|9-5-1
|p-Vegas
|53
|31
|16
|6
|68
|177
|149
|19-6-3
|12-10-3
|14-2-1
|c-Minnesota
|53
|31
|18
|4
|66
|155
|152
|11-12-1
|20-6-3
|11-7-2
|Colorado
|54
|31
|21
|2
|64
|177
|165
|16-10-2
|15-11-0
|8-8-1
|p-Los Angeles
|50
|27
|17
|6
|60
|139
|127
|15-3-1
|12-14-5
|7-8-0
|Calgary
|52
|26
|19
|7
|59
|141
|152
|16-8-3
|10-11-4
|9-4-1
|Vancouver
|52
|23
|18
|11
|57
|148
|164
|9-10-7
|14-8-4
|7-5-2
|St. Louis
|53
|24
|25
|4
|52
|144
|160
|11-13-1
|13-12-3
|4-8-1
|Utah
|52
|21
|22
|9
|51
|144
|155
|8-12-6
|13-10-3
|7-8-2
|Anaheim
|52
|22
|24
|6
|50
|133
|163
|12-12-2
|10-12-4
|5-10-1
|Seattle
|54
|23
|28
|3
|49
|161
|173
|13-13-3
|10-15-0
|6-9-1
|Nashville
|51
|18
|26
|7
|43
|134
|164
|12-9-3
|6-17-4
|7-6-2
|Chicago
|52
|16
|31
|5
|37
|135
|179
|10-14-2
|6-17-3
|4-10-2
|San Jose
|54
|15
|33
|6
|36
|141
|202
|9-16-1
|6-17-5
|4-10-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Buffalo 4, New Jersey 3
Colorado 2, Philadelphia 0
Anaheim 3, Montreal 2
Florida 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
Dallas 5, Columbus 3
N.Y. Rangers 4, Vegas 2
St. Louis 2, Utah 1
Detroit 3, Vancouver 2, OT
Calgary 3, Seattle 2
Ottawa at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.
Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Utah at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.