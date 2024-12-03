NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 51 32 15 4 68 168 138 18-8-2 14-7-2 9-5-1 Vegas 52 31 15 6 68 175 145 19-6-3 12-9-3 14-2-1 Los Angeles 49 26 17 6 58 135 125 15-3-1 11-14-5 7-8-0 Calgary 50 25 18 7 57 137 147 16-7-3 9-11-4 8-4-1 Vancouver 50 23 17 10 56 143 156 9-10-6 14-7-4 7-5-2 Seattle 53 23 27 3 49 159 170 13-12-3 10-15-0 6-8-1 Anaheim 51 21 24 6 48 130 161 11-12-2 10-12-4 5-10-1 San Jose 54 15 33 6 36 141 202 9-16-1 6-17-5 4-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.