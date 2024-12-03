All sections
WorldJanuary 31, 2025

NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida52301936317015214-9-216-10-15-5-1
Toronto51301926215514719-11-011-8-211-5-1
Ottawa51272045814214015-7-212-13-27-4-1
Tampa Bay50272035717514016-7-111-13-23-9-0
Boston53252265614317216-8-39-14-39-6-2
Detroit51252155514615815-11-210-10-37-8-1
Montreal51242255315117313-10-411-12-19-5-0
Buffalo50192654315617110-12-39-14-25-7-1

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Washington51341167417812416-4-418-7-211-4-0
Carolina52321646817414220-5-112-11-314-4-3
New Jersey53291866416413315-8-414-10-29-6-3
Columbus51251975717116917-5-38-14-47-5-3
N.Y. Islanders50232075313814312-11-211-9-58-5-2
N.Y. Rangers50242245214915212-11-212-11-26-8-0
Philadelphia53232465215418112-12-111-12-56-9-1
Pittsburgh53212485015419312-10-39-14-53-8-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Winnipeg53361437519012720-5-316-9-014-5-0
Minnesota52311746615514611-12-120-5-311-7-2
Dallas50321716515912318-7-114-10-012-4-1
Colorado52292126017016514-10-215-11-07-8-1
Utah5021218501411508-11-513-10-37-7-2
St. Louis51232445014215411-13-112-11-33-7-1
Nashville49182474313115712-9-36-15-47-6-2
Chicago51163053713417410-14-26-16-34-10-2

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Edmonton51321546816813818-8-214-7-29-5-1
Vegas52311566817514519-6-312-9-314-2-1
Los Angeles49261765813512515-3-111-14-57-8-0
Calgary50251875713714716-7-39-11-48-4-1
Vancouver50231710561431569-10-614-7-47-5-2
Seattle53232734915917013-12-310-15-06-8-1
Anaheim51212464813016111-12-210-12-45-10-1
San Jose5415336361412029-16-16-17-54-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 4, Montreal 0

Carolina 3, Chicago 2

Tampa Bay 3, Los Angeles 0

Winnipeg 6, Boston 2

Ottawa 5, Washington 4, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 0

Calgary 4, Anaheim 1

Detroit 3, Edmonton 2, SO

Columbus 2, Vegas 1, OT

Seattle 6, San Jose 2

Friday's Games

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Utah, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Utah, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

