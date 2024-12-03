NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|52
|30
|19
|3
|63
|170
|152
|14-9-2
|16-10-1
|5-5-1
|Toronto
|51
|30
|19
|2
|62
|155
|147
|19-11-0
|11-8-2
|11-5-1
|Ottawa
|51
|27
|20
|4
|58
|142
|140
|15-7-2
|12-13-2
|7-4-1
|Tampa Bay
|50
|27
|20
|3
|57
|175
|140
|16-7-1
|11-13-2
|3-9-0
|Boston
|53
|25
|22
|6
|56
|143
|172
|16-8-3
|9-14-3
|9-6-2
|Detroit
|51
|25
|21
|5
|55
|146
|158
|15-11-2
|10-10-3
|7-8-1
|Montreal
|51
|24
|22
|5
|53
|151
|173
|13-10-4
|11-12-1
|9-5-0
|Buffalo
|50
|19
|26
|5
|43
|156
|171
|10-12-3
|9-14-2
|5-7-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|51
|34
|11
|6
|74
|178
|124
|16-4-4
|18-7-2
|11-4-0
|Carolina
|52
|32
|16
|4
|68
|174
|142
|20-5-1
|12-11-3
|14-4-3
|New Jersey
|53
|29
|18
|6
|64
|164
|133
|15-8-4
|14-10-2
|9-6-3
|Columbus
|51
|25
|19
|7
|57
|171
|169
|17-5-3
|8-14-4
|7-5-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|50
|23
|20
|7
|53
|138
|143
|12-11-2
|11-9-5
|8-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|50
|24
|22
|4
|52
|149
|152
|12-11-2
|12-11-2
|6-8-0
|Philadelphia
|53
|23
|24
|6
|52
|154
|181
|12-12-1
|11-12-5
|6-9-1
|Pittsburgh
|53
|21
|24
|8
|50
|154
|193
|12-10-3
|9-14-5
|3-8-3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Winnipeg
|53
|36
|14
|3
|75
|190
|127
|20-5-3
|16-9-0
|14-5-0
|Minnesota
|52
|31
|17
|4
|66
|155
|146
|11-12-1
|20-5-3
|11-7-2
|Dallas
|50
|32
|17
|1
|65
|159
|123
|18-7-1
|14-10-0
|12-4-1
|Colorado
|52
|29
|21
|2
|60
|170
|165
|14-10-2
|15-11-0
|7-8-1
|Utah
|50
|21
|21
|8
|50
|141
|150
|8-11-5
|13-10-3
|7-7-2
|St. Louis
|51
|23
|24
|4
|50
|142
|154
|11-13-1
|12-11-3
|3-7-1
|Nashville
|49
|18
|24
|7
|43
|131
|157
|12-9-3
|6-15-4
|7-6-2
|Chicago
|51
|16
|30
|5
|37
|134
|174
|10-14-2
|6-16-3
|4-10-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Edmonton
|51
|32
|15
|4
|68
|168
|138
|18-8-2
|14-7-2
|9-5-1
|Vegas
|52
|31
|15
|6
|68
|175
|145
|19-6-3
|12-9-3
|14-2-1
|Los Angeles
|49
|26
|17
|6
|58
|135
|125
|15-3-1
|11-14-5
|7-8-0
|Calgary
|50
|25
|18
|7
|57
|137
|147
|16-7-3
|9-11-4
|8-4-1
|Vancouver
|50
|23
|17
|10
|56
|143
|156
|9-10-6
|14-7-4
|7-5-2
|Seattle
|53
|23
|27
|3
|49
|159
|170
|13-12-3
|10-15-0
|6-8-1
|Anaheim
|51
|21
|24
|6
|48
|130
|161
|11-12-2
|10-12-4
|5-10-1
|San Jose
|54
|15
|33
|6
|36
|141
|202
|9-16-1
|6-17-5
|4-10-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Minnesota 4, Montreal 0
Carolina 3, Chicago 2
Tampa Bay 3, Los Angeles 0
Winnipeg 6, Boston 2
Ottawa 5, Washington 4, OT
N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 0
Calgary 4, Anaheim 1
Detroit 3, Edmonton 2, SO
Columbus 2, Vegas 1, OT
Seattle 6, San Jose 2
Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Utah, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Utah, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.