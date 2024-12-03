All sections
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida54321936718115616-9-216-10-15-5-1
Toronto52311926415915019-11-012-8-211-5-1
Ottawa52282046014814016-7-212-13-27-4-1
Detroit53272155915216115-11-212-10-37-8-1
Tampa Bay51272045817714316-7-211-13-23-9-0
Boston54262265814917517-8-39-14-39-6-2
Montreal52242355315317613-10-411-13-19-5-0
Buffalo52212654716417712-12-39-14-25-7-1

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Washington52341177518212916-4-518-7-211-4-0
Carolina53321746817614620-6-112-11-314-4-3
New Jersey54291966416713715-8-414-11-29-6-3
Columbus53262075917717617-5-39-15-47-5-3
N.Y. Islanders52242175514415112-11-212-10-58-5-2
N.Y. Rangers52252345415616013-11-212-12-26-8-0
Pittsburgh54222485215719313-10-39-14-53-8-3
Philadelphia54232565215418312-12-111-13-56-9-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Winnipeg54371437719513120-5-317-9-014-5-0
Dallas52341716916912920-7-114-10-012-4-1
Minnesota53311846615515211-12-120-6-311-7-2
Colorado54312126417716516-10-215-11-08-8-1
St. Louis53242545214416011-13-113-12-34-8-1
Utah5221229511441558-12-613-10-37-8-2
Nashville51182674313416412-9-36-17-47-6-2
Chicago52163153713517910-14-26-17-34-10-2

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Edmonton52321646817114218-9-214-7-29-5-1
Vegas53311666817714919-6-312-10-314-2-1
Los Angeles50271766013912715-3-112-14-57-8-0
Calgary52261975914115216-8-310-11-49-4-1
Vancouver52231811571481649-10-714-8-47-5-2
Anaheim52222465013316312-12-210-12-45-10-1
Seattle54232834916117313-13-310-15-06-9-1
San Jose5415336361412029-16-16-17-54-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 4, New Jersey 3

Colorado 2, Philadelphia 0

Anaheim 3, Montreal 2

Florida 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Dallas 5, Columbus 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Vegas 2

St. Louis 2, Utah 1

Detroit 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Calgary 3, Seattle 2

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Utah at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

