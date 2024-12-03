NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 52 32 16 4 68 171 142 18-9-2 14-7-2 9-5-1 Vegas 53 31 16 6 68 177 149 19-6-3 12-10-3 14-2-1 Los Angeles 50 27 17 6 60 139 127 15-3-1 12-14-5 7-8-0 Calgary 52 26 19 7 59 141 152 16-8-3 10-11-4 9-4-1 Vancouver 52 23 18 11 57 148 164 9-10-7 14-8-4 7-5-2 Anaheim 52 22 24 6 50 133 163 12-12-2 10-12-4 5-10-1 Seattle 54 23 28 3 49 161 173 13-13-3 10-15-0 6-9-1 San Jose 54 15 33 6 36 141 202 9-16-1 6-17-5 4-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.