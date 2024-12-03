All sections
WorldFebruary 3, 2025

NHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida543219367181156
Toronto523119264159150
Ottawa522820460148140
Detroit532721559152161
Tampa Bay512720458177143
Boston542622658149175
Montreal522423553153176
Buffalo522126547164177

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington523411775182129
Carolina533217468176146
New Jersey542919664167137
Columbus532620759177176
N.Y. Islanders522421755144151
N.Y. Rangers522523454156160
Pittsburgh542224852157193
Philadelphia542325652154183

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Winnipeg543714377195131
Dallas523417169169129
Minnesota533118466155152
Colorado543121264177165
St. Louis532425452144160
Utah522122951144155
Nashville511826743134164
Chicago521631537135179

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Edmonton523216468171142
Vegas533116668177149
Los Angeles502717660139127
Calgary522619759141152
Vancouver5223181157148164
Anaheim522224650133163
Seattle542328349161173
San Jose541533636141202

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 4, New Jersey 3

Colorado 2, Philadelphia 0

Anaheim 3, Montreal 2

Florida 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Dallas 5, Columbus 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Vegas 2

St. Louis 2, Utah 1

Detroit 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Calgary 3, Seattle 2

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Utah at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

