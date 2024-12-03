NHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|54
|32
|19
|3
|67
|181
|156
|Toronto
|52
|31
|19
|2
|64
|159
|150
|Ottawa
|53
|29
|20
|4
|62
|153
|142
|Detroit
|53
|27
|21
|5
|59
|152
|161
|Tampa Bay
|51
|27
|20
|4
|58
|177
|143
|Boston
|54
|26
|22
|6
|58
|149
|175
|Montreal
|52
|24
|23
|5
|53
|153
|176
|Buffalo
|52
|21
|26
|5
|47
|164
|177
|Washington
|52
|34
|11
|7
|75
|182
|129
|Carolina
|53
|32
|17
|4
|68
|176
|146
|New Jersey
|54
|29
|19
|6
|64
|167
|137
|Columbus
|53
|26
|20
|7
|59
|177
|176
|N.Y. Islanders
|52
|24
|21
|7
|55
|144
|151
|N.Y. Rangers
|52
|25
|23
|4
|54
|156
|160
|Pittsburgh
|54
|22
|24
|8
|52
|157
|193
|Philadelphia
|54
|23
|25
|6
|52
|154
|183
|Winnipeg
|54
|37
|14
|3
|77
|195
|131
|Dallas
|52
|34
|17
|1
|69
|169
|129
|Minnesota
|53
|31
|18
|4
|66
|155
|152
|Colorado
|54
|31
|21
|2
|64
|177
|165
|St. Louis
|53
|24
|25
|4
|52
|144
|160
|Utah
|52
|21
|22
|9
|51
|144
|155
|Nashville
|52
|18
|27
|7
|43
|136
|169
|Chicago
|52
|16
|31
|5
|37
|135
|179
|Edmonton
|52
|32
|16
|4
|68
|171
|142
|Vegas
|53
|31
|16
|6
|68
|177
|149
|Los Angeles
|50
|27
|17
|6
|60
|139
|127
|Calgary
|52
|26
|19
|7
|59
|141
|152
|Vancouver
|52
|23
|18
|11
|57
|148
|164
|Anaheim
|52
|22
|24
|6
|50
|133
|163
|Seattle
|54
|23
|28
|3
|49
|161
|173
|San Jose
|54
|15
|33
|6
|36
|141
|202
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Ottawa 5, Nashville 2
Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.
Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Utah at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.