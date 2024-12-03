All sections
WorldFebruary 7, 2025

Nielsen says Christmas had more viewing on streaming services than any day ever

NEW YORK (AP) — Christmas marked a milestone in media history: more streaming than any day ever before, according to the Nielsen company.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Beyoncé, center, is joined by her daughter Blue Ivy, right, during a halftime performance in an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker, File))
FILE - Beyoncé, center, is joined by her daughter Blue Ivy, right, during a halftime performance in an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker, File))ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Christmas marked a milestone in media history: more streaming than any day ever before, according to the Nielsen company.

Netflix streamed two NFL games on that day, with Beyonce appearing as the halftime entertainment when the Houston Texans hosted the Baltimore Ravens.

Roughly half of all viewing in the United States that holiday was on streaming services, said Nielsen, the measurement service which has followed the rise of streaming in relation to traditional TV viewing over the past decade.

It was the first day Nielsen has measured where streaming services exceeded 50 billion viewing minutes. While the football games were dominant, other services did well with holiday movies like “Elf” and “Home Alone.”

The second most-streamed day ever came two weeks later, when Prime Video showed an NFL Wild Card game on Prime Video.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 8
19 states sue to stop DOGE accessing Americans' personal dat...
WorldFeb. 8
Federal prisons being used to detain people arrested in Trum...
WorldFeb. 7
Jim Becker, AP reporter who covered Jackie Robinson and an u...
WorldFeb. 7
Veterans Affairs deems more than 130 occupations ineligible ...
Related
Woman is accused of stealing from a TV reporter found dead at his hotel before the Super Bowl
WorldFeb. 7
Woman is accused of stealing from a TV reporter found dead at his hotel before the Super Bowl
Musk says he will bring back DOGE staffer who resigned after a report of racist postings
WorldFeb. 7
Musk says he will bring back DOGE staffer who resigned after a report of racist postings
Hamas names 3 more Israeli hostages to be freed as ceasefire deal stays on track
WorldFeb. 7
Hamas names 3 more Israeli hostages to be freed as ceasefire deal stays on track
Trump administration orders federal agencies to provide lists of underperforming employees
WorldFeb. 7
Trump administration orders federal agencies to provide lists of underperforming employees
A look at the hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza, by the numbers
WorldFeb. 7
A look at the hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza, by the numbers
A Stradivari violin made in 1714 sells for $11.3M at auction
WorldFeb. 7
A Stradivari violin made in 1714 sells for $11.3M at auction
Trump official's directive tying transportation grants to birth rates could hinder blue states
WorldFeb. 7
Trump official's directive tying transportation grants to birth rates could hinder blue states
Recent aviation disasters cause fears about the safety of flying
WorldFeb. 7
Recent aviation disasters cause fears about the safety of flying
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy