All sections
WorldFebruary 10, 2025

Not just Spot: Decoding Westminster show dogs' fancy, fanciful names

They have names that could make a random password generator cry uncle.

JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press
Keeshond dogs look up at their handlers during judging at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Keeshond dogs look up at their handlers during judging at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An Old English Sheepdog is groomed before judging during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
An Old English Sheepdog is groomed before judging during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An attendee wears a dog pin during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
An attendee wears a dog pin during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dogs are groomed in the benching area during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Dogs are groomed in the benching area during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pugs sit after being groomed in the benching area during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Pugs sit after being groomed in the benching area during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shiba Inu dogs stand with their handlers during judging at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Shiba Inu dogs stand with their handlers during judging at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dogs are groomed in the benching area during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Dogs are groomed in the benching area during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)ASSOCIATED PRESS

They have names that could make a random password generator cry uncle.

Meet, for example, GCHG CH Calicops Sassafras Gonnakikurass.

“She’s a saucy girl. Her name says it all,” Fred Ortiz said as he groomed the Brussels griffon to compete Monday at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

Her name says ... what exactly? Well, ponder the final part, and you may understand what her owners are wryly getting at. But in any event, you can just call her Wrassy.

Westminster’s main competition began Monday with breed-by-breed judging that leads to U.S. dogdom's most illustrious best in show prize, awarded Tuesday night. The kennel club held agility and obedience contests, as well as other events on Saturday.

If show dogs are the aristocrats of the canine world, they often have the names, titles and nicknames to match.

Their “registered,” or formal, names are the ones used for showing. Those long, confounding-sounding appellations are actually packed with show-dog information.

Clumps of capital letters at the beginning, and sometimes also the end, signify the dogs’ achievements in various sports. “GCHG” and “CH,” for example, denote various levels of championship in the traditional, breed-by-breed judging.

After those titles, the first word in a registered name generally indicates the kennel, or breeding program, that produced the dog. Other kennels or dogs in the pedigree might get a shout-out at the end.

Meanwhile, show dogs have “call names” that they go by on a day-to-day basis. A dog might also have had a different “puppy name” bestowed by its breeder and later changed by its eventual owner.

The portmanteau words and puzzling phrases in registered names are partly meant to avoid duplication with other dogs in registries that go back over a century. But many breeders also use patterns to help them remember which litter was which, or just to have fun.

Rachel Adams and Alberto Montila, a Monterey, California-based couple, are professional dog handlers who sometimes breed miniature schnauzers.

The litters are named in alphabetical order — one litter had names that start with “A,” the next with “B,” and so on — to make it easy to remember later which dog came from which group of puppies, Adams said Monday. She was blow-drying one of her husband's clients' charges, a French bulldog named GCHG CH Elysium's Adventurous Rapscallion D'Assisi, better known as Finn.

Colton Johnson and his family name their litters of old English sheepdogs by themes, such as songs, movies, money, or — appropriately — fluffy things.

One of those “fluff” pups is GCH CH Bugaboo's Give Me S'more, who lolled on a table while Johnson brushed him Monday.

“It’s his spa day,” joked Johnson, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The dog’s call name is Graham, as in the crackers that join toasted marshmallow and chocolate to make s’mores. The Johnsons considered calling him Marsh or Mallow, but those names didn't stick.

Three-year-old Graham is a grandson of Swagger, the old English sheepdog whom Johnson handled to a second-place finish at Westminster in 2013. Johnson grew up with the happy-go-lucky herding dogs and has bred them for years, differentiating puppies with color — a dot of nail polish on the coat — instead of giving them names.

“That way, we don't get too attached” to the ones that will go to other homes, he said.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 10
Elon Musk-led group proposes buying OpenAI for $97 billion. ...
WorldFeb. 10
US judge keeps Trump plan to push out federal workers on hol...
WorldFeb. 10
Hawaii court rules against insurance companies in Maui wildf...
WorldFeb. 10
So long, penny! Trump orders US to ditch 1-cent coin after d...
Related
Tiger Woods withdraws from his signature event as he processes death of his mother
WorldFeb. 10
Tiger Woods withdraws from his signature event as he processes death of his mother
Trump is expected to pardon ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich 5 years after commuting his sentence
WorldFeb. 10
Trump is expected to pardon ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich 5 years after commuting his sentence
Little to no relief from high borrowing costs expected as Fed Chair Powell heads to the Hill
WorldFeb. 10
Little to no relief from high borrowing costs expected as Fed Chair Powell heads to the Hill
Volunteers are now tracking what's already been lost in the USAID freeze
WorldFeb. 10
Volunteers are now tracking what's already been lost in the USAID freeze
AP PHOTOS: Highlights from the Eagles' Super Bowl rout of the Chiefs
WorldFeb. 10
AP PHOTOS: Highlights from the Eagles' Super Bowl rout of the Chiefs
USAID staffers turned away from offices even after court suspends leave order
WorldFeb. 10
USAID staffers turned away from offices even after court suspends leave order
Judge finds Trump administration hasn’t fully followed his order to unfreeze federal spending
WorldFeb. 10
Judge finds Trump administration hasn’t fully followed his order to unfreeze federal spending
Auburn edges Alabama atop AP Top 25 despite loss, Duke and Florida tied at No. 3; UConn drops out
WorldFeb. 10
Auburn edges Alabama atop AP Top 25 despite loss, Duke and Florida tied at No. 3; UConn drops out
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy