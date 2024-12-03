All sections
WorldFebruary 27, 2025

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife and dog found dead in their New Mexico home

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, his wife and their dog were found dead in their New Mexico home Wednesday, authorities said.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman with wife Betsy Arakawa in June 1993. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman with wife Betsy Arakawa in June 1993. (AP Photo, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman arrives with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, for the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman arrives with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, for the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman, winner of Best Supporting Actor at academy awards in March 1993. Hackman will turn 80 years on Jan. 30, 2010. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman, winner of Best Supporting Actor at academy awards in March 1993. Hackman will turn 80 years on Jan. 30, 2010. (AP Photo, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman waves as he starts out for a practice run in his Toyota Celica, Feb. 5, 1983 at the Daytona International Speedway in preparation for the Daytona 24 Hour Endurac Race. This race marks the start of Hickman?s career as a professional driver. (AP Photo/Bob Self, File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman waves as he starts out for a practice run in his Toyota Celica, Feb. 5, 1983 at the Daytona International Speedway in preparation for the Daytona 24 Hour Endurac Race. This race marks the start of Hickman?s career as a professional driver. (AP Photo/Bob Self, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - This Jan. 19, 2003 file photo shows actor Gene Hackman at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)
FILE - This Jan. 19, 2003 file photo shows actor Gene Hackman at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman gives fictional Hickory High basketball players instructions during filming of the final game of the movie "Hoosiers" at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler University campus, Friday, Dec. 6, 1985 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Strickland, File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman gives fictional Hickory High basketball players instructions during filming of the final game of the movie "Hoosiers" at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler University campus, Friday, Dec. 6, 1985 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Strickland, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Gene Hackman holds his Cecil B. DeMille award at the 60th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
FILE - Gene Hackman holds his Cecil B. DeMille award at the 60th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this 1993 file photo, actor Gene Hackman is seen. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - In this 1993 file photo, actor Gene Hackman is seen. (AP Photo/File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman discusses the effect of an Academy Award nomination on his career, March 24, 1972. (AP Photo/George Brich, File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman discusses the effect of an Academy Award nomination on his career, March 24, 1972. (AP Photo/George Brich, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, his wife and their dog were found dead in their New Mexico home Wednesday, authorities said.

Foul play was not suspected, but authorities did not release circumstances of their deaths and said an investigation was ongoing.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies found Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and a dog dead when they preformed a welfare check at the home around 1:45 p.m., spokesperson Denise Avila said.

Hackman, 95, was a five-time Oscar nominee who starred in dozens of films and one of the industry’s most respected and honored performers. His two Oscar wins, for “The French Connection” and “Unforgiven,” were spaced out 21 years apart.

News of his death comes just four days before this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

The couple’s home is in a gated community just outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico’s capital city. Hackman moved in the 1980s to the area, where he was often seen around town and served as a board member of the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in the 1990s, according to the local paper, The New Mexican.

Hackman played a variety of roles, appearing in action movies, thrillers and even had a comedic part in “Young Frankenstein.”

Aside from appearances at awards shows, he was rarely seen in the Hollywood social circuit and retired in his mid-70s.

An email sent to his publicist was not immediately returned early Thursday.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 27
Actor Gene Hackman, prolific Oscar winner, found dead at hom...
WorldFeb. 27
Actor Gene Hackman, prolific Oscar winner, found dead at hom...
WorldFeb. 27
Andrew Tate, who faces rape and trafficking charges in Roman...
WorldFeb. 27
Pope beats back speculation of imminent death or conclave as...
Related
Middle East latest: Hamas says it is ready to negotiate the next phase of the ceasefire in Gaza
WorldFeb. 27
Middle East latest: Hamas says it is ready to negotiate the next phase of the ceasefire in Gaza
Hamas calls for talks on next phase of ceasefire after hostage-prisoner exchange
WorldFeb. 27
Hamas calls for talks on next phase of ceasefire after hostage-prisoner exchange
A school helps migrants in Mauritania. Is it enough to keep them from leaving for Europe?
WorldFeb. 27
A school helps migrants in Mauritania. Is it enough to keep them from leaving for Europe?
North Korea appears to have sent more troops to Russia to back its war against Ukraine, Seoul says
WorldFeb. 27
North Korea appears to have sent more troops to Russia to back its war against Ukraine, Seoul says
Author behind Oscar-nominated film finds praise and ire for his rebuke of Brazil's dictatorship
WorldFeb. 27
Author behind Oscar-nominated film finds praise and ire for his rebuke of Brazil's dictatorship
As Mardi Gras approaches in New Orleans, maskers and parades take center stage
WorldFeb. 27
As Mardi Gras approaches in New Orleans, maskers and parades take center stage
Mexico's Supreme Court orders a zoo to improve conditions for Ely the elephant
WorldFeb. 27
Mexico's Supreme Court orders a zoo to improve conditions for Ely the elephant
Stock market today: Asian shares slide after slight gains on Wall Street
WorldFeb. 27
Stock market today: Asian shares slide after slight gains on Wall Street
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy