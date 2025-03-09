All sections
Ovechkin scores 886th career goal into an empty net to move 9 back of breaking Gretzky's NHL record

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 886th career goal into an empty net Sunday to move nine back of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record.

STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) gets back on defense as Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) gets back on defense as Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ovechkin backhanded the puck in from center ice to seal the Washington Capitals’ 4-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken that extended their winning streak to four games.

The 39-year-old’s 33rd goal of the season was also the 1,600th point of his two-decade career. Ovechkin remains on pace to pass Gretzky’s mark of 894 that long seemed unapproachable before the end of this season.

