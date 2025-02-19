All sections
WorldFebruary 19, 2025

Pakistan wants to expel all Afghan refugees from the country, says Afghan embassy

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan wants to remove all Afghan refugees from the country and their expulsion is imminent, the Afghan embassy in Islamabad warned Wednesday.

MUNIR AHMED, Associated Press
Afghan refugees hold placards during their meeting to discuss situation after President Donald Trump paused the U.S. refugee programs, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Afghan refugees hold placards during their meeting to discuss situation after President Donald Trump paused the U.S. refugee programs, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan wants to remove all Afghan refugees from the country and their expulsion is imminent, the Afghan embassy in Islamabad warned Wednesday.

The embassy issued a strongly worded statement about Pakistan’s plans, saying Afghan nationals in the capital, Islamabad, and the nearby garrison city of Rawalpindi have been subjected to arrests, searches, and orders from the police to leave the twin cities and relocate to other parts of Pakistan.

“This process of detaining Afghans, which began without any formal announcement, has not been officially communicated to the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad through any formal correspondence,” it added.

Besides hundreds of thousands of those living illegally in Pakistan, there are around 1.45 million Afghan nationals registered with UNHCR as refugees.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 19
The pope slept peacefully, got up and had breakfast after di...
WorldFeb. 19
Middle East latest: Netanyahu appoints advisor with Trump ti...
WorldFeb. 19
Migrant groups say racist attacks increase in German city af...
WorldFeb. 19
Raducanu approaches the umpire in tears and a man is ejected...
Related
Israel's West Bank crackdown triggers a wave of displacement unseen in decades
WorldFeb. 19
Israel's West Bank crackdown triggers a wave of displacement unseen in decades
Experts give up hope for 157 false killer whales stranded on a beach in Australia's Tasmania state
WorldFeb. 19
Experts give up hope for 157 false killer whales stranded on a beach in Australia's Tasmania state
Native American activist released from prison will be welcomed to North Dakota home
WorldFeb. 19
Native American activist released from prison will be welcomed to North Dakota home
Winter's next wave of storms takes aim at the East Coast
WorldFeb. 19
Winter's next wave of storms takes aim at the East Coast
Malaysia is betting on data centers to boost its economy. But experts warn they come at a price.
WorldFeb. 19
Malaysia is betting on data centers to boost its economy. But experts warn they come at a price.
Stock market today: Asia stocks mixed as Chinese technology stocks slip
WorldFeb. 19
Stock market today: Asia stocks mixed as Chinese technology stocks slip
Hip-hop star A$AP Rocky is found not guilty of firing a handgun and avoids decades in prison
WorldFeb. 19
Hip-hop star A$AP Rocky is found not guilty of firing a handgun and avoids decades in prison
Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma and model Winnie Harlow are engaged
WorldFeb. 19
Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma and model Winnie Harlow are engaged
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy