Paramilitary group attacks an open market in Sudan, killing 54 people and wounding at least 158

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s health authorities say a notorious paramilitary group fighting against the country’s military has attacked an open market in the city of Omdurman, killing 54 people.

Saturday’s attack by the Rapid Support Forces on the Sabrein Market also wounded at least 158 others, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

Khalid al-Aleisir, minister of culture and government spokesperson, condemned the attack, saying that the casualties included many women and children. He also said the attack caused “widespread destruction to private and public properties.”

