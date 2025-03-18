All sections
WorldMarch 18, 2025

Pentagon aims to cut up to 60,000 civilian jobs. About a third of those took voluntary resignations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roughly 50,000 to 60,000 civilian jobs will be cut in the Defense Department, but fewer than 21,000 workers who took a voluntary resignation plan are leaving in the coming months, a senior defense official told reporters Tuesday.

LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responds to questions from reporters during a meeting with Britain's Defense Secretary John Healey at the Pentagon, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responds to questions from reporters during a meeting with Britain's Defense Secretary John Healey at the Pentagon, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roughly 50,000 to 60,000 civilian jobs will be cut in the Defense Department, but fewer than 21,000 workers who took a voluntary resignation plan are leaving in the coming months, a senior defense official told reporters Tuesday.

To reach the goal of a 5% to 8% cut in a civilian workforce of more than 900,000, the official said the department aims to slash about 6,000 positions a month by simply not replacing workers who routinely leave.

A key concern is that service members may then be tapped to fill those civilian jobs. But the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide personnel details, said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wants to ensure the cuts don't hurt military readiness.

The cuts are part of the broader effort by the Department of Government Efficiency Service, including billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk, to slash the federal workforce and dismantle U.S. agencies.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 18
US immigration flights set off terrified international searc...
WorldMar. 18
Hungary's new anti-LGBTQ+ law bans Pride events and sparks p...
WorldMar. 18
EPA plans to eliminate scientific research team, could fire ...
WorldMar. 18
PHOTO COLLECTION: Mideast Wars Gaza
Related
US births rose last year, but experts don't see it as a trend
WorldMar. 18
US births rose last year, but experts don't see it as a trend
Behind the story of the return of stuck NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams
WorldMar. 18
Behind the story of the return of stuck NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams
Teens charged with murder in hit-and-run of bicyclist posted on social media
WorldMar. 18
Teens charged with murder in hit-and-run of bicyclist posted on social media
Families of hostages in Gaza are terrified they won't return after Israel resumes fighting
WorldMar. 18
Families of hostages in Gaza are terrified they won't return after Israel resumes fighting
Johni Broome of Auburn, Cooper Flagg of Duke unanimous picks to lead the AP All-America team
WorldMar. 18
Johni Broome of Auburn, Cooper Flagg of Duke unanimous picks to lead the AP All-America team
FBI applauds Mexico's arrest and handover of '10 Most Wanted' gang figure
WorldMar. 18
FBI applauds Mexico's arrest and handover of '10 Most Wanted' gang figure
Tracy Morgan says he's OK, food poisoning caused incident at Knicks-Heat game
WorldMar. 18
Tracy Morgan says he's OK, food poisoning caused incident at Knicks-Heat game
PHOTO COLLECTION: Stuck Astronauts
WorldMar. 18
PHOTO COLLECTION: Stuck Astronauts
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy