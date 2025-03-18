All sections
WorldMarch 18, 2025

Peru declares an emergency and deploys the army as violence surges in the capital

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru's president declared a state of emergency in the capital Monday and ordered the deployment of soldiers to help police address a

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Peruvian President Dina Boluarte speaks to the press during a visit by Venezuela's opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia at the government palace in Lima, Peru, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo, File)
FILE - Peruvian President Dina Boluarte speaks to the press during a visit by Venezuela's opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia at the government palace in Lima, Peru, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru's president declared a state of emergency in the capital Monday and ordered the deployment of soldiers to help police address a surge of violence, amid widespread outcry a day after the killing of a popular singer.

President Dina Boluarte's government published a decree saying that the state of emergency will last 30 days, and authorities will restrict some rights, including the freedom of assembly and movement. That means the police and the army would be able to detain people without a judicial order.

Peru has seen an increase of killings, violent extortion and attacks on public places in recent months. Police reported 459 killings from Jan. 1 to March 16, and 1,909 extortion reports in January alone. But outrage crested after the killing Sunday of Paul Flores, the 39-year-old lead singer of the cumbia band Armonia 10.

In Congress, opposition lawmakers requested a vote of no confidence against Interior Minister Juan José Santiváñez for what they say is a lack of a plan to fight rising violence. The vote is expected to be discussed in the Congress' plenary later this week.

Flores was shot to death early Sunday when assailants attacked the bus he and bandmates were traveling after a concert in Lima. Cumbia is a Latin music style that people dance to the rhythm of drums, maracas and other instruments.

The attack against the popular singer was not the only violent event over the weekend. On Saturday, an object exploded at a restaurant in the capital, injuring at least 11 people.

Boluarte’s government previously decreed a state of emergency in an attempt to stem the violence between September and December.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 18
Trump and Putin to hold call on ceasefire, but Zelenskyy is ...
WorldMar. 18
The $300 billion question: What to do with Russia's frozen c...
WorldMar. 18
Israel hits Gaza with new airstrikes that kill at least 200 ...
WorldMar. 18
PHOTO COLLECTION: Europe Canada
Related
Gunmen attack convoy evacuating medical staff after aid group in Haiti temporarily shutters hospital
WorldMar. 18
Gunmen attack convoy evacuating medical staff after aid group in Haiti temporarily shutters hospital
Heat-Knicks game is delayed after Tracy Morgan gets sick at Madison Square Garden
WorldMar. 18
Heat-Knicks game is delayed after Tracy Morgan gets sick at Madison Square Garden
AP PHOTOS: Mass iftar brings together thousands of Muslims at Jakarta's Istiqlal mosque
WorldMar. 18
AP PHOTOS: Mass iftar brings together thousands of Muslims at Jakarta's Istiqlal mosque
Middle East latest: Israel launches wave of airstrikes across Gaza after ceasefire talks stall
WorldMar. 18
Middle East latest: Israel launches wave of airstrikes across Gaza after ceasefire talks stall
Pentagon restores a few webpages honoring servicemembers but still defends DEI purge
WorldMar. 18
Pentagon restores a few webpages honoring servicemembers but still defends DEI purge
Israel launches new strikes against Hamas and promises ‘increasing military force’ after talks stall
WorldMar. 18
Israel launches new strikes against Hamas and promises ‘increasing military force’ after talks stall
Trump says he's ending Secret Service protection for Biden's adult children
WorldMar. 17
Trump says he's ending Secret Service protection for Biden's adult children
The autopen is a time-tested tool for presidents' signatures. Here's why Trump says Biden misused it
WorldMar. 17
The autopen is a time-tested tool for presidents' signatures. Here's why Trump says Biden misused it
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy