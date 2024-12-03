PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are planning to celebrate their Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a parade on Friday, a team official and the city said Monday.

Eagles President Don Smolenski discussed the parade during an appearance on 94WIP sports radio, though the time and other details were not disclosed. He noted that the threat of severe weather in the region this week — including a potential snowstorm from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday — played a role in picking a date.

“Just watching the weather and we’ve got some snow coming this week, so we want to be respectful for the city to do what they need to do, Smolenski said. ”And one extra day of planning doesn’t hurt. You know what, it’s a nice way to kick off the weekend.”

Philadelphia mayor's office confirmed the date later Monday. “We will release more details soon," it said in a social media post. Before the game, officials in both Philadelphia and Kansas City had said they expected more security — and nerves — at Super Bowl victory celebrations staged in their cities.

Eagles fans came out in droves to celebrate the team's win once the game concluded Sunday night, but police said no major problems or injuries were reported. Police made 10 arrests overall, including six people who were charged with assaulting officers.

City crews were still working late Monday morning to clear confetti, trash and other debris from some spots downtown.

The city's celebration following their win in the NFC Championship game last month was marred when a college student fell after climbing a street pole and died from his injuries.

The Eagles returned to Philadelphia, landing about 4:30 p.m. Monday at Philadelphia International Airport to a raucous greeting by a large, local contingent of fans. The crowd roared when team owner Jeffrey Lurie hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy as he got off the plane, and police and others on the tarmac took photographs with the trophy before the team left in several buses.