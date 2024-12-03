PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues

Olympic rings are seen near the village of Anterselva where the biathlon discipline will take place during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk near Olympic rings near the village of Anterselva where the Biathlon will take place during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Athletes compete during a Biathlon World Cup event at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena, venue for the biathlon discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the Biathlon Arena where the biathlon will take place during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An athlete participates in a Biathlon World Cup race at the Biathlon Arena in Anterselva where the biathlon discipline will take place during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in northern Italy, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the Anterselva Biathlon Arena, where the biathlon discipline will take place at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the village of Anterselva where the biathlon discipline will take place during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An athlete competes during a Biathlon World Cup event at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena, venue for the biathlon discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Athletes are seen at the shooting range during a Biathlon World Cup event at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena, venue for the biathlon discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the Anterselva Biathlon Arena, venue for the biathlon discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Athletes compete during a Biathlon World Cup event at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena, venue for the biathlon discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Olympic rings adorn the Stadio Olimpico del Ghiaccio, which will be called Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, venue for the curling discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Jan.16, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the Tofane schuss, venue for the alpine ski discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the Tofane schuss, venue for the alpine ski discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - A view of the start of an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill training at the Tofane slope, venue for the alpine ski discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - A skier is framed by the Dolomites landscape as she speeds down the Tofane course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill training, venue for the alpine ski discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the finish area at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Center, venue for the alpine ski discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The church of the Madonna of the Defense is seen in Cortina d'Ampezzo, venue for the alpine ski discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A crane is see by the Stadio Olimpico del Ghiaccio, which will be called Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, venue for the curling discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Olympic rings adorn the Stadio Olimpico del Ghiaccio, which will be called Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, venue for the curling discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A sign with writing reading "Apologies for the inconvenience, we are working for the Olympic Games" is seen on a board inside the Stadio Olimpico del Ghiaccio, which will be called Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, venue for the curling discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the Stadio Olimpico del Ghiaccio, which will be called Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, venue for the curling discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the Stadio Olimpico del Ghiaccio, which will be called Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, venue for the curling discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Alpine skiers adorn the windows of a building in Cortina d'Ampezzo, venue for the alpine ski discipline during the 2026 Winter Olympics, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Construction work takes place at the Cortina Sliding Center, venue for the bob, luge and skeleton disciplines, at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Construction work takes place at the Cortina Sliding Center, venue for the bob, luge and skeleton disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Construction work takes place at the Cortina Sliding Center, venue for the bob, luge and skeleton disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the Ski Jumping Stadium for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the Ski Jumping Stadium for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Olympic village is under construction at the venue for the ski jumping and nordic combined disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the village of Predazzo, venue for the ski jumping and nordic combined disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Olympic rings are seen in the snow at the Stelvio Ski Center, venue for the alpine ski and ski mountaineering disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Olympic rings are seen near a slope of the Stelvio Ski Center, venue for the alpine ski and ski mountaineering disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A billboard advertising the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics is seen at one of the venues for the alpine ski discipline, in Bormio, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Olympic rings are seen in the snow at the Stelvio Ski Center, venue for the alpine ski and ski mountaineering disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Construction work goes on at the Stelvio Ski Center, venue for the alpine ski and ski mountaineering disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Construction work is seen at the Stelvio Ski Center, venue for the alpine ski and ski mountaineering disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the Cross Country skiing stadium which will be used during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the Cross Country skiing stadium which will be used at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Skiers are seen from above at the Cross Country skiing stadium which will be used at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the Carosello 3000 track which will be called Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park, venue for the Freestyle skiing discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Construction work is seen at the Ski Area Mottolino, which will be called Livigno Snow Park, venue of the Freestyle and Snowboarding disciplines, at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the Carosello 3000 track which will be called Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park, venue for the Freestyle skiing discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Construction work is seen at the Ski Area Mottolino, which will be called Livigno Snow Park, venue of the Freestyle and Snowboarding disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rain falls on San Siro Stadium, venue for the opening ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An external view of the San Siro Stadium site of the Opening ceremony at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the San Siro Stadium where the opening ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will take place, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the San Siro Stadium where the opening ceremony for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will take place, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers tend to the grass at the San Siro Stadium where the opening ceremony for at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will take place, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the main entrance of the Rho Fair, which will be called Milano Ice Park, venue for the ice hockey and speed skating disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Rho, near Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the Rho Fair, venue for the ice hockey and speed skating disciplines the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, near Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics is under construction, in Assago, near Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Olympic village for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics is under construction, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the Assago Forum which will be the Milano Ice Skating Arena where figure skating and short track speed skating disciplines of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will take place, in Assago, near Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the Assago Forum which will be the Milano Ice Skating Arena where figure skating and short track speed skating disciplines will take place at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Assago, near Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the Arena of Verona where the Closing Ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will take place, in Verona, northern, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aerial view of the Arena of Verona where the Closing Ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will take place, in Verona, northern, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS