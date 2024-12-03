All sections
February 25, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues Anterselva

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
People walk near Olympic rings near the village of Anterselva where the Biathlon will take place during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Olympic rings are seen near the village of Anterselva where the biathlon discipline will take place during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
An athlete competes during a Biathlon World Cup event at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena, venue for the biathlon discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
A view of the Anterselva Biathlon Arena, venue for the biathlon discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
A view of the village of Anterselva where the biathlon discipline will take place during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Athletes compete during a Biathlon World Cup event at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena, venue for the biathlon discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Athletes are seen at the shooting range during a Biathlon World Cup event at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena, venue for the biathlon discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
A view of the Anterselva Biathlon Arena, where the biathlon discipline will take place at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
An athlete participates in a Biathlon World Cup race at the Biathlon Arena in Anterselva where the biathlon discipline will take place during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in northern Italy, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Athletes compete during a Biathlon World Cup event at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena, venue for the biathlon discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
