WorldFebruary 16, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues Bormio

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Olympic rings are seen in the snow at the Stelvio Ski Center, venue for the alpine ski and ski mountaineering disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Olympic rings are seen in the snow at the Stelvio Ski Center, venue for the alpine ski and ski mountaineering disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Olympic rings are seen near a slope of the Stelvio Ski Center, venue for the alpine ski and ski mountaineering disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A billboard advertising the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics is seen at one of the venues for the alpine ski discipline, in Bormio, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)
Construction work goes on at the Stelvio Ski Center, venue for the alpine ski and ski mountaineering disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Construction work is seen at the Stelvio Ski Center, venue for the alpine ski and ski mountaineering disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
