PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues Bormio

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
AP News, Associated Press
Olympic rings are seen in the snow at the Stelvio Ski Center, venue for the alpine ski and ski mountaineering disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Olympic rings are seen in the snow at the Stelvio Ski Center, venue for the alpine ski and ski mountaineering disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Olympic rings are seen near a slope of the Stelvio Ski Center, venue for the alpine ski and ski mountaineering disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A billboard advertising the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics is seen at one of the venues for the alpine ski discipline, in Bormio, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Construction work goes on at the Stelvio Ski Center, venue for the alpine ski and ski mountaineering disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Construction work is seen at the Stelvio Ski Center, venue for the alpine ski and ski mountaineering disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.