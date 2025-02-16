All sections
February 16, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues Milan

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

A billboard writing 'One Year To Go' for the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics is displayed in front of the Duomo gothic cathedral, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A worker sets the Official Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics 2026 Mascotte Tina and Milo at the Duomo square, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Members of the Olympic committees attend the ceremony 'One Year To Go' for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, at the Strehler Theatre, in Milan, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Athletes compete during the Women's 1500 mt. quarterfinal race of the ISU Short Track World Tour, Olympics Milano-Cortina 2026 test event, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Athletes compete during a mixed team relay quarterfinals of the ISU Short Track World Tour, Olympics Milano-Cortina 2026 test event, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Athletes compete during a men's team relay quarterfinals of the ISU Short Track World Tour, Olympics Milano-Cortina 2026 test event, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Athletes compete during a men's team relay quarterfinals of the ISU Short Track World Tour, Olympics Milano-Cortina 2026 test event, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Athletes compete during men's preliminaries round of the ISU Short Track World Tour, Olympics Milano-Cortina 2026 test event, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
United States' Kristen Santos-Griswold is flanked by Canada's William Dandjinou as they hold their Crystal Globe Trophies after winning the overall World Cup, at the end of the ISU Short Track World Tour and Olympics Milano-Cortina 2026 test event, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
IOC President Thomas Bach attends the ceremony 'One Year To Go' for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, at the Strehler Theatre, in Milan, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A view of the Assago Forum which will be the Milano Ice Skating Arena where figure skating and short track speed skating disciplines of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will take place, in Assago, near Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A view of the Rho Fair, venue for the ice hockey and speed skating disciplines the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, near Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
The Olympic village for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics is under construction, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A view of the main entrance of the Rho Fair, which will be called Milano Ice Park, venue for the ice hockey and speed skating disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Rho, near Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
The Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics is under construction, in Assago, near Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A view of the Assago Forum which will be the Milano Ice Skating Arena where figure skating and short track speed skating disciplines will take place at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Assago, near Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Rain falls on San Siro Stadium, venue for the opening ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A view of the San Siro Stadium where the opening ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will take place, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A view of the San Siro Stadium where the opening ceremony for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will take place, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
An external view of the San Siro Stadium site of the Opening ceremony at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
