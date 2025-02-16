PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues Milan

A billboard writing 'One Year To Go' for the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics is displayed in front of the Duomo gothic cathedral, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A worker sets the Official Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics 2026 Mascotte Tina and Milo at the Duomo square, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Olympic committees attend the ceremony 'One Year To Go' for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, at the Strehler Theatre, in Milan, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Athletes compete during the Women's 1500 mt. quarterfinal race of the ISU Short Track World Tour, Olympics Milano-Cortina 2026 test event, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Athletes compete during a mixed team relay quarterfinals of the ISU Short Track World Tour, Olympics Milano-Cortina 2026 test event, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Athletes compete during a men's team relay quarterfinals of the ISU Short Track World Tour, Olympics Milano-Cortina 2026 test event, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' Kristen Santos-Griswold is flanked by Canada's William Dandjinou as they hold their Crystal Globe Trophies after winning the overall World Cup, at the end of the ISU Short Track World Tour and Olympics Milano-Cortina 2026 test event, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

IOC President Thomas Bach attends the ceremony 'One Year To Go' for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, at the Strehler Theatre, in Milan, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the Assago Forum which will be the Milano Ice Skating Arena where figure skating and short track speed skating disciplines of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will take place, in Assago, near Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the Rho Fair, venue for the ice hockey and speed skating disciplines the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, near Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Olympic village for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics is under construction, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the main entrance of the Rho Fair, which will be called Milano Ice Park, venue for the ice hockey and speed skating disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Rho, near Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics is under construction, in Assago, near Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the Assago Forum which will be the Milano Ice Skating Arena where figure skating and short track speed skating disciplines will take place at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Assago, near Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rain falls on San Siro Stadium, venue for the opening ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

