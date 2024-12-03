PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues Predazzo

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
AP News, Associated Press
A view of the Ski Jumping Stadium for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Olympic village is under construction at the venue for the ski jumping and nordic combined disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of the village of Predazzo, venue for the ski jumping and nordic combined disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
