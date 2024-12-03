All sections
PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues Tesero

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Skiers are seen from above at the Cross Country skiing stadium which will be used at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A view of the Cross Country skiing stadium which will be used at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A view of the Cross Country skiing stadium which will be used during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
