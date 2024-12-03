PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues Verona

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
AP News, Associated Press
A view of the Arena of Verona where the Closing Ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will take place, in Verona, northern, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An aerial view of the Arena of Verona where the Closing Ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will take place, in Verona, northern, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
