PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues Verona

A view of the Arena of Verona where the Closing Ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will take place, in Verona, northern, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the Arena of Verona where the Closing Ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will take place, in Verona, northern, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS