PHOTO COLLECTION: 31st Annual SAG Awards - Press Room

Sergio Castellitto, from left, John Lithgow, Isabella Rossellini, and Ralph Fiennes, winners of the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "Conclave," pose in the press room during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Zoe Saldana poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for "Emilia Perez" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Timothee Chalamet, left, winner of the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "A Complete Unknown," and Nicole Flender pose during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Anna Sawai poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for "Shogun" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Molly Shannon, from left, Selena Gomez, and Kumail Nanjiani, winners of the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series for "Only Murders In The Building," pose in the press room during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jane Fonda poses in the press room with the lifetime achievement award during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

John Lithgow poses with the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "Conclave" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Demi Moore poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for "The Substance" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Moeka Hoshi, left, and Anna Sawai, winners of the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for "Shogun," pose in the press room during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Timothee Chalamet poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "A Complete Unknown" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Colin Farrell poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for "The Penguin" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Selena Gomez poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series for "Only Murders In The Building" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jessica Gunning poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series for "Baby Reindeer" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Hiroyuki Sanada poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "Shogun" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP