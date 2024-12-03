All sections
PHOTO COLLECTION: 31st Annual SAG Awards - Show

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Kieran Culkin accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "A Real Pain" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kieran Culkin accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "A Real Pain" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Pamela Anderson, left, presents the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role to Kieran Culkin for "A Real Pain" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Pamela Anderson, left, presents the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role to Kieran Culkin for "A Real Pain" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Kieran Culkin accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "A Real Pain" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kieran Culkin accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "A Real Pain" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Pamela Anderson presents the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Pamela Anderson presents the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Host Kristen Bell speaks during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Host Kristen Bell speaks during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Ethan Slater, left, talks with Ariana Grande during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Ethan Slater, left, talks with Ariana Grande during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Anna Sawai accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for "Shogun" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Anna Sawai accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for "Shogun" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

