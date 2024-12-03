PHOTO COLLECTION: 31st Annual SAG Awards - Show

Kieran Culkin accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "A Real Pain" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Pamela Anderson, left, presents the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role to Kieran Culkin for "A Real Pain" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Kieran Culkin accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "A Real Pain" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Pamela Anderson presents the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Host Kristen Bell speaks during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Ethan Slater, left, talks with Ariana Grande during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP