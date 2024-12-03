PHOTO COLLECTION: 67th Annual Grammy Awards Press Room

Sierra Ferrell poses in the press room with her awards for best American roots performance, best American roots song, best Americana performance and best Americana album during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Sierra Ferrell poses in the press room with her awards for best American roots performance, best American roots song, best Americana performance and best Americana album during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Norah Jones poses in the press room with the award for best traditional pop vocal album for "Visions" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Norah Jones poses in the press room with the award for best traditional pop vocal album for "Visions" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Alisha Gaddis, left, and Lucky Diaz pose in the press room with the award for best children's music album for "Brillo, Brillo! during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Ricky Riccardi, winner of the best album notes for "Centennial", poses in the press room during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Lauren Domino poses in the press room with the award for best music film for "American Symphony" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Cory Henry poses in the press room with the award for best roots gospel album for "Church" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Matthew Heineman, from left, Lauren Domino and Joedan Okun pose in the press room with the award for best music film for "American Symphony" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Melody Walker poses in the press room with the award for best American roots song for "American Dreaming" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Kalani Pe'a poses in the press room with the award for best regional roots music album for "Kuini" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Amy Allen poses in the press room with the award for songwriter of the year, non-classical during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Rapsody poses in the press room with the award for best melodic rap performance for "3:AM," during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Mimy Succar poses in the press room with the award for best tropical latin album for "Alma, Corazon y Salsa" and best global music performance during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Mimy Succar, left, and Tony Succar pose in the press room with the award for best tropical latin album for "Alma, Corazon y Salsa" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Lucky Daye poses in the press room with the award for best traditional R&B performance for "That's You" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Elaine Martone poses in the press room with the award for producer of the year, classical during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Pascal Le Boeuf poses in the press room with the award for best instrumental composition during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Angela V. Benson, left, and Matt B pose in the press room with the award for best global music album for "Alkebulan II" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Lifetime Achievement Honoree musician Taj Mahal poses in the press room with the award for traditional blues album for "Swingin' Live at the church in Tulsa" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

St. Vincent, winner of best rock song, best alternative music performance and best alternative music album for "All Born Screaming", poses in the press room during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Avery*Sunshine poses in the press room with the award for best progressive R&B album for "So Glad to Know You" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP