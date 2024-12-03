PHOTO COLLECTION: 67th Annual Grammy Awards Show

Sabrina Carpenter, center, performs a medley during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Justin Tranter speaks during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Yolanda Adams performs "Bridge Over Trouble Water" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Deborah Cox, Scott Hoying perform "Bridge Over Troubled Water" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Scott Hoying performs "Bridge Over Troubled Water" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Wayne Brady, left, and Angelique Kidjo perform "Bridge Over Trouble Water" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Sierra Ferrell accepts the award for best americana performance for "American Dreaming" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Cory Henry accepts the award for best roots gospel album for "Church" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Cory Henry accepts the award for best roots gospel album for "Church" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Joe Bonamassa performs "Twenty-Four Hour Blues" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for best country song for "The Architect" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Anoushka Shankar speaks during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Sierra Ferrell accepts the award for best american roots performance for "Lighthouse" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Taj Mahal of The Taj Mahal Sextet accepts the award for best traditional blues album for "Swingin' Live at The Church in Tulsa" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Tony Succar, left, and Mimy Succar accept the award for best tropical latin album for "Alma, Corazon y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Muni Long performs "Made For Me" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Amy Allen accepts the award for songwriter of the year, non-classical during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Muni Long accepts the award for best r&b performance for "Made For Me (Live On BET)" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Muni Long accepts the award for best r&b performance for "Made For Me (Live On BET)" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Avery*Sunshine accepts the award for best progressive r&b album for "So Glad to Know You" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Knxwledge, left, and Anderson .Paak of NxWorries accept the award for best progressive r&b album for "Why Lawd?" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Norah Jones accepts the award for best traditional pop vocal album for "Visions" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Chad Smith, left, and Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers presents the award for best pop vocal album during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Sabrina Carpenter accepts the award for best pop vocal album for "Short n' Sweet" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Doechii, center, accepts the award for best rap album for "Alligator Bites Never Heal" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. Celesia Moore looks on from left(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Doechii, center, accepts the award for best rap album for "Alligator Bites Never Heal" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. Cardi B, far left, and Celesia Moore looks on from left(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Cardi B presents the award for best rap album during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Sabrina Carpenter performs a medley during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Sabrina Carpenter performs a medley during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Finneas O'Connell, left, and Billie Eilish perform "Birds of a Feather" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Andrew Watt accepts the award for best rock album for "Hackney Diamonds" on behalf of The Rolling Stones during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Jacob Collier accepts the award for best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella for "Bridge Over Troubled Water" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP