PHOTO COLLECTION: 97th Academy Awards - Oscars Nominees

FILE - An Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon, Feb. 4, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File) Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

Ariana Grande arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ariana Grande arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Coleman Domingo arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Coleman Domingo arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Mikey Madison arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Mikey Madison arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Xxx arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Xxx arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Isabella Rossellini arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Isabella Rossellini arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Timothee Chalamet arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Timothee Chalamet arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Demi Moore arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Demi Moore arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Guy Pearce arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Guy Pearce arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Coralie Fargeat arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Coralie Fargeat arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Demi Moore, from left, Zoe Saldana, and Cynthia Erivo arrive at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Zoe Saldana, left, and Cynthia Erivo arrive at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Zoe Saldana arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Zoe Saldana arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Diane Warren arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Diane Warren arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Samantha Quan, left, and Sean Baker arrive at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Samantha Quan, left, and Sean Baker arrive at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Greg Kwedar arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Greg Kwedar arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Denis Villeneuve arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Denis Villeneuve, left, and Tanya Lapointe arrive at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jeremy Strong arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jeremy Strong arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sebastian Stan arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sebastian Stan arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Monica Barbaro arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Monica Barbaro arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Fernanda Torres arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Fernanda Torres arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ralph Fiennes arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ralph Fiennes arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Andrew Watt arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Andrew Watt arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ed Lachman arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP