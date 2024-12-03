Sunday, March 2
March 2, 2025
PHOTO COLLECTION: 97th Academy Awards Arrivals
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
AP News, Associated Press
Yvonne Orji arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Zanna Roberts Rassi arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Maria Taylor arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Loni Love arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Zuri Hall arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
xxx arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Terri Seymour arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Janine Rubenstein arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Reece Feldman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Bresha Webb arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Jesse Palmer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Elizabeth Wagmeister arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Nischelle Turner arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Amelia Dimoldenberg arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Julianne Hough arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Julianne Hough arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Wolfgang Puck holding a statuette arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
