All sections
WorldMarch 2, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: 97th Academy Awards Arrivals

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Yvonne Orji arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Yvonne Orji arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Zanna Roberts Rassi arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Zanna Roberts Rassi arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Maria Taylor arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Maria Taylor arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Loni Love arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Loni Love arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Zuri Hall arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Zuri Hall arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
xxx arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
xxx arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Terri Seymour arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Terri Seymour arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Janine Rubenstein arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Janine Rubenstein arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Reece Feldman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Reece Feldman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Bresha Webb arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Bresha Webb arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Jesse Palmer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jesse Palmer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Elizabeth Wagmeister arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Elizabeth Wagmeister arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Nischelle Turner arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Nischelle Turner arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Amelia Dimoldenberg arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Amelia Dimoldenberg arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Julianne Hough arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Julianne Hough arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Julianne Hough arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Julianne Hough arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Wolfgang Puck holding a statuette arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Wolfgang Puck holding a statuette arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Related
Tributes pour in for R&B singer Angie Stone after her death at 63 in a highway crash
WorldMar. 2
Tributes pour in for R&B singer Angie Stone after her death at 63 in a highway crash
Israel has cut off all supplies to Gaza. Here's what that means
WorldMar. 2
Israel has cut off all supplies to Gaza. Here's what that means
What to know about Andrew Cuomo
WorldMar. 2
What to know about Andrew Cuomo
The Trump administration may exclude government spending from GDP, obscuring the impact of DOGE cuts
WorldMar. 2
The Trump administration may exclude government spending from GDP, obscuring the impact of DOGE cuts
PHOTO COLLECTION: Britain Ukraine Summit
WorldMar. 2
PHOTO COLLECTION: Britain Ukraine Summit
Muslims in the Middle East observe Ramadan amid political upheavals and postwar turmoil
WorldMar. 2
Muslims in the Middle East observe Ramadan amid political upheavals and postwar turmoil
Oscar fever for Brazil's Fernanda Torres has made her this year's Carnival muse
WorldMar. 2
Oscar fever for Brazil's Fernanda Torres has made her this year's Carnival muse
Crowds protest near Vermont ski resort where JD Vance planned vacation with family
WorldMar. 2
Crowds protest near Vermont ski resort where JD Vance planned vacation with family
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy