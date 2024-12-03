All sections
WorldMarch 3, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: 97th Academy Awards Press Room

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Kieran Culkin, left, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "A Real Pain," poses with Robert Downey Jr. in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Kieran Culkin, left, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "A Real Pain," poses with Robert Downey Jr. in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kieran Culkin poses with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "A Real Pain" in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Kieran Culkin poses with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "A Real Pain" in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kieran Culkin, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "A Real Pain," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Kieran Culkin, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "A Real Pain," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
From left, Gints Zilbalodis, Matiss Kaza, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman, winners of the award for best animated feature film for "Flow," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
From left, Gints Zilbalodis, Matiss Kaza, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman, winners of the award for best animated feature film for "Flow," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

