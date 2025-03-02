All sections
March 2, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: 97th Academy Awards Roaming Arrivals

AP News, Associated Press
A general view of atmosphere at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)John Locher/Invision/AP
Bowen Yang, left, and Matt Rogers arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)John Locher/Invision/AP
Ethan Slater arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)John Locher/Invision/AP
Jerry O'Connell arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)John Locher/Invision/AP
Julianne Hough arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)John Locher/Invision/AP
Bowen Yang arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)John Locher/Invision/AP
Mario Lopez arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)John Locher/Invision/AP
Janet Yang, left, and Joan Chen arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)John Locher/Invision/AP
Chief Executive Officer of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Bill Kramer, from left, Diane Warren and Peter Cipkowsk arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)John Locher/Invision/AP
Kensington Tallman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)John Locher/Invision/AP
Nick Park, from left, Richard Beek and Merlin Crossingham arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)John Locher/Invision/AP
Ethan Slater arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)John Locher/Invision/AP
Danya Devorah, left, and D.J. Gugenheim arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)John Locher/Invision/AP

