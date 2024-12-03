PHOTO COLLECTION: Aircraft Down

Search and rescue efforts are seen around a wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Search and rescue efforts are seen around a wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Search and rescue efforts are seen around a wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Search and rescue efforts are seen around a wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Search and rescue efforts are seen around a wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Search and rescue efforts are seen around a wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Helicopter flies over the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Light from the sunrise reflect on the Potomac River as law enforcement and responders work on the other side near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Boats work the scene in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boat works the scene near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boat works the scene in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boat works the scene near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Boats work the scene on the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boat works the scene near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A helicopter uses a spotlight on the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Boats work the scene on the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rescue boats work the scene on the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Boats work the scene on the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rescue boats work the scene on the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Emergency vehicles stage at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Wednesday night, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. The U.S. Capitol is seen across the Potomac River in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A helicopter flies above the Potomac River, south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport as seen from Hains Point, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

First responders are seen at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in a view from Hains Point in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Emergency lights are reflected in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Boats work the scene on the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rescue boats and personnel work on the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rescue workers are seen on boats in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

First responders are seen at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A helicopter uses its searchlight as it flies above the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday night, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of emergency response looking from Arlington, Va., south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, across the Potomac River toward the District of Columbia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A helicopter uses its searchlight as it flies above the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of emergency response looking from Arlington, Va., south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, across the Potomac River toward the District of Columbia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A helicopter uses its searchlight as it flies above the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A helicopter uses its searchlight as it flies above the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A helicopter uses its searchlight as it flies above the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday night, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of emergency response looking from Arlington, Va., south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, across the Potomac River toward the District of Columbia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

First responders are seen at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Emergency personnel are seen across the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Emergency equipment stages at Gravelly Point, north of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, along the Potomac River, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

First responders are seen at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Emergency equipment stages at Gravelly Point, north of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, along the Potomac River, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Emergency equipment stages at Gravelly Point, north of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, along the Potomac River, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boat on the Potomac River, cruises past emergency response vehicles seen staging at Joint Base Anacostia Bolling, in the early morning hour, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington, as seen from across the river near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Emergency vehicles stage at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. The U.S. Capitol is seen, right, across the Potomac River in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rescuer workers respond to the scene on the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Emergency response can be seen set up at Joint Base Anacostia Bolling, Wednesday night, Jan. 29, 2025 in Washington, across the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An American Airlines plane is parked at a gate at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An airport police officer walks behind the American Airlines counter at Wichita's Eisenhower Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2024, in Wichita, Kan., after news that an American Airlines flight from Wichita collided with a helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport. (AP Photo/Travis Heying) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Signs display an "Emergency Alert" above an American Airlines counter in the terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday night, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. A jet with 60 passengers and four crew members aboard collided with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River. (AP Photo/Jeannie Ohm) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Airport director Jesse Romo, left, Wichita Mayor Lily Wu, middle, and Wichita city manager Bob Layton, right, gather at Wichita's Eisenhower Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2024, in Wichita, Kan., after news that an American Airlines flight from Wichita collided with a helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport. (AP Photo/Travis Heying) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Signs display an "Emergency Alert" above an American Airlines counter in the terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday night, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. A jet with 60 passengers and four crew members aboard collided with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River. (AP Photo/Jeannie Ohm) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Departure signs display an "Emergency Alert" in the terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday night, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. A jet with 60 passengers and four crew members aboard collided with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River. (AP Photo/Jeannie Ohm) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A information board displays a message at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rob Henning, center, walks to check on passengers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People arrive to check on passengers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People arrive to check on passengers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People arrive to check on passengers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk through the virtually empty Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A member of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) stands by a door at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A member of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) stands by a door at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers from the American Red Cross arrive at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers from the American Red Cross arrive at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers from the American Red Cross arrive at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Information boards display information at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A information board displays a message at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Law enforcement vehicles are parked at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - World champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov of Russia execute a throw during the pairs short competition at the World Figure Skating competition in Edmonton, Alberta, March 19, 1996. (Dave Buston/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Figure skating coach Vadim Naumov attends an interview in Simsbury, Conn., Aug. 2, 2002. (AP Photo/Bob Child, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov of Russia perform during free skating in the pairs event of the NHK Trophy International Figure Skating Competition at Nagoya central Japan, Dec. 9, 1995. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

This image provided by Dean Naujoks shows debris recovered from the Potomac River at on a dock on Daingerfield Island south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 (Dean Naujoks via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A diving team and police boat are seen around a wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A diving team and police boat are seen around a wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

American figure skaters, from the left, Alisa Efimova, Misha Mitrofanov, and Jimmy Ma, speak to members of the media at the The Skating Club of Boston, where several athletes, coaches and family associated with the club are believed to have perished in the collision of a passenger aircraft and military helicopter in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Norwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) ASSOCIATED PRESS

American figure skaters, from the left, Alisa Efimova, Misha Mitrofanov, and Jimmy Ma, speak to members of the media at the The Skating Club of Boston, where several athletes, coaches and family associated with the club are believed to have perished in the collision of a passenger aircraft and military helicopter in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Norwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pastor Bob Becker takes part in a prayer vigil in Wichita, Kan., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, for those affected by the crash of American Airlines flight 5342 near Washington the day before. (AP Photo/Travis Heying) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Search and rescue efforts are seen around a wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Olympic skater Nancy Kerrigan pauses while addressing the media at The Skating Club of Boston, The Skating Club of Boston, where six members of the club's community, including athletes, coaches and family, were killed in an airplane collision with a helicopter on Wednesday in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Norwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy speaks during a press conference at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va., as board members look on. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) ASSOCIATED PRESS

National Transportation Safety Board member Todd Inman speaks during a press conference at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va., as NTSB Board Chair Jennifer Homend an other board members, look on. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wichita, Kan., city council member Brandon Johnson grieves during a prayer vigil in Wichita, Kan., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, for those affected by the crash of American Airlines flight 5342 near Washington the day before. (AP Photo/Travis Heying) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wichita city council member Brandon Johnson hugs pastor Michelle Vann after a prayer vigil in Wichita, Kan., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, for those affected by the crash of American Airlines flight 5342 near Washington the day before. (AP Photo/Travis Heying) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Olympic skater Nancy Kerrigan, center, embraces fellow former Olympic skater Tenley Albright, right, and former National Champion skater Paul George at The Skating Club of Boston, where six members of the club's community, including athletes, coaches and family, were killed in an airplane collision with a helicopter on Wednesday in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Norwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Olympic skater Nancy Kerrigan, right, is embraced while arriving at The Skating Club of Boston with fellow Olympic skater Tenley Albright, left, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Norwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Search and rescue efforts are seen around a wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Flights are shown cancelled at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS