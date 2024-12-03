PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Day in Photos, Monday Feb. 10, 2025
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
AP News, Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, right, lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy next to quarterback Jalen Hurts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and running back Kareem Hunt (29) walk off the field at the halftime break during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Suryakiran perform maneuvers on the first day of the Aero India 2025, a biennial event, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Believers retrieve their honey jars after an Orthodox mass for the 'sanctification of honey', at the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin church in the town of Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, Monday, Feb.10, 2025, marking the the day of St. Haralambos, Orthodox patron saint of bee-keepers. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indian women work in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kendrick Lamar performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles players celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Eagles won the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)ASSOCIATED PRESS
China's Gao Tingyu, left, compete against Kazakhstan's Yevgeniy Koshin during the men's 500m at the Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Monday Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
