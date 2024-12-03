PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos 31st Annual SAG Awards
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Jane Fonda, left, and Demi Moore arrive at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Harrison Ford arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Millie Bobby Brown, left, and Jake Bongiovi arrive at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Hiroyuki Sanada arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Kerry Washington, left, and Kristen Bell take a selfie photograph at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Selena Gomez arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Elle Fanning arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Anna Sawai arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Pamela Anderson arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Jamie Lee Curtis, left, and Sofia Carson arrive at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
