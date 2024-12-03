PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Friday, January 31, 2025

In this image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, wreckage is seen in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington. (Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles, U.S. Coast Guard via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Students march trough the fields in northern Serbia as they protest over the collapse of a concrete canopy that killed 15 people more than two months ago, in Indjija, Serbia, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Julio Cesar repairs a figurine of Baby Jesus ahead of "Dia de la Candelaria," or Candlemas, in Mexico City, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Children ride military tank-styled snow karts at a park made with artificial snow during the Longtan Park Temple Fair on the second day of Lunar New Year in Beijing on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women dressed in Qing Dynasty attire pose for souvenir photographs as they visit the Forbidden City during a week-long Chinese New Year holiday in Beijing, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, on "Mauni Amavasya" or new moon day during the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Indian Hindu devotees arrive for a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, on the eve of the 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day during the Maha Kumbh festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A model wears a creation as part of Stephane Rolland Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People displaced by the fighting with M23 rebels make their way to the center of Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Youths perform martial arts during during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown holds the championship trophy after the Eagles won the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli female soldier hostages wave and react at a Palestinian crowd before being handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza City, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Abed Hajjar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Madison Keys of the U.S. kisses the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People visit a surviving gas chamber and crematorium at the Memorial and Museum Auschwitz-Birkenau, a former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp, in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 25. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians walk past a mosque destroyed by the Israeli airstrikes in Nuseirat, Gaza Strip, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, days after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas came into effect. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts at a press conference after retiring in his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians perform Friday prayers near the ruins of a mosque destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, days after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas came into effect. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An elderly woman leaves her damaged home after missile attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

CORRECTS THE NAME OF THE PERSON AT RIGHT - Kwanporn Kongpetch, left, and Ploynaplus Chirasukon from the LGBTQ+ community show their marriage certificates after the Marriage Equality Act took effect in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aerial view of a TV Tower barely peaking through a dense layer of fog and smog in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw, center, speaks to media behind a wall of seized drugs during a press conference announcing the seizure of 835 kg., about 1,840 lbs. of cocaine, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Toronto. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Novak Djokovic of Serbia gestures during his quarterfinal match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians chase humanitarian aid trucks that arrived through the Kerem Shalom crossing from Egypt into the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump, left, holds a sabre after using it to cut a cake as first lady Melania Trump, right, watches at the Commander in Chief Ball, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day celebrates with the trophy after their win against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vice President JD Vance, second right, his wife Usha Vance, second left, and their children Vivek, from left, Ewan and Mirabel arrive at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump, from left, takes the oath of office as son Barron Trump and wife Melania Trump watch during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump, left, points to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinian female prisoners wave from inside a bus as they arrive in the West Bank city of Beitunia, early Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Relatives and friends of people killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, gather in Tel Aviv, Israel on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, take part in a parade as they celebrate a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man steps down to plunge as a cross is reflected in icy water before celebrating the Orthodox Epiphany in the Stroginskaya floodplain in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Roosters attack each other during a cockfight as part of Jonbeel festival near Jagiroad, in Morigaon district, India, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A scantily clad shrine parishioner throws icy cold water on himself during the annual cold-endurance festival at Kanda Myojin Shinto shrine in Tokyo, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, a traditional Japanese way of purifying soul and praying for their health in the new year. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Organizers work to move the Inauguration Day swearing-in ceremony into the Capitol Rotunda due to expected frigid weather in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vice President-elect JD Vance, left, and his wife, Usha Vance, arrive to a dinner event at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People pick out free tulips on National Tulip Day, marking the opening of the 2025 tulip season, on Museum Square, in front of the Rijksmuseum, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden departs after speaking at the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Navajo Scouts firefighter crew kick up dust as they clear debris from a landslide across a road on a hillside as they battle the Eaton Fire, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain serves to Nuno Borges of Portugal during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The skyline is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police officers inspect cars abandoned on Sunset Boulevard during by the Palisades Fire in Palisades, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Investigators from the state anti-corruption agency and police officers make their way to the residence of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol to execute a warrant to detain Yoon in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An art handler arranges guitars ahead of the Jeff Beck - The Guitar Collection auction at Christie's auction house in London, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A home destroyed by the Eaton Fire stands in front of a home that survived in Altadena. Calif., on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Items are laid out at an aid center for people affected by wildfires at Santa Anita Park Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Arcadia, Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The sun rises behind a fire-ravaged beachfront property in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The moon rises in its full stage behind "The Guardian", a bronze, 17 foot statue representation of an American Indian man by Enoch Kelly Haney sitting atop the Oklahoma State Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Men wearing suits and women wearing kimono arrive for the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Driver Simon Vitse and co-driver Max Delfino compete during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally with start and finish in Al Duwadimi, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents and their dogs from a dog park keep watch as smoke from the Palisades Fire rises over a ridge in the Encino section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A helicopter drops water on the Palisades Fire behind a home with Christmas lights in Mandeville Canyon, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Driver Toby Price and co-driver Sam Sunderland compete during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally between Hail and Al Duwadimi, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) visits with his family on the sideline before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A statue stands amid damage from the Palisades Fire on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Brooklyn Brye, 4, looks up at giant snowman, in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lazio's fans support their team before the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Como at Rome's Olympic stadium, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cars are left charred inside a dealership in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman cries during a protest by opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro the day before his inauguration for a third term, in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Eaton Fire on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (Maxar Technologies via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Driver Martin Prokop and co-driver Viktor Chytka, both of the Czech Republic, race their Ford during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Embers are blown off a burning tree as the Eaton Fire burns in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Palisades Fire burns a Christmas tree inside a residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People attend the funeral of the former head of the Lithuanian Orthodox Church Metropolitan Emeritus Chrysostomos in the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Leaves are frozen in the ice of the Arrington Lagoon Fountain during cold weather in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Harley Moody, right, who is blind, takes a sip of water, as Angel Rodda, left, holds it for her after they arrived inside a daytime warming shelter, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Yu Xiaofeng leaps as she jumps into a pool carved from ice on the frozen Songhua river in Harbin in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President John Dramani Mahama takes the oath of office during his inauguration ceremony, at Independence Square in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer stands during the national anthem before facing the New Jersey Devils in an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A dog climbs a tree in a park in the city of Kronstadt, outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vice President Kamala Harris reads the results as House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., listens during a joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College votes, affirming President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mourners view the casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A car slowly navigates a snow-covered interstate Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A statue depicting the late Syrian President Hafez Assad is seen destroyed on the top of a mount in Dayr Atiyah, Syria, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man walk's his dog in the heavy snow past scaled miniature famous landmarks which are located in Nenthead, England, as the severe weather continues across England, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A visitor slides down blocks of ice, during the opening ceremony of the Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin in China's Heilongjiang province, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jessica Perez, holding flowers left, hugs her mother Martha Perez who cries out by a cross memorializing her daughter, Nicole Perez, who was a victim on the New Year's Day attack, on Canal Street near the intersection of Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Guard of Honor surrounds the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A young boy salutes as the hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter moves through downtown Plains, Ga., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man and a child walk down a street in Montmartre carrying a Christmas tree during a cold day in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jacqueline Bisset, left and Angelina Jolie, winner of the desert palm achievement, actress award for "Maria, embrace during the 36th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Palm Springs, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Invision

Czechia's Karolina Muchova plays a shot between her legs to Italy's Jasmine Paolini during their quarterfinal match at the United Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A state trooper stands by New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon streets, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope Francis kisses a wooden statuette of the infant Jesus at the end of a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican on New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sikh devotees pray while standing in the pond surrounding the Golden Temple, the holiest shrine for the Sikhs, on New Year's Day in Amritsar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Prabhjot Gill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A couple kiss after the ball drops in New York's Times Square, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah) ASSOCIATED PRESS