PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025

A man identified as Imad Mohammed Al-Mahmoud, is arrested by security forces in Tadamon, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Three individuals, alleged former operatives with the military security before the fall of Bashar Assad, were arrested accused of being involved in the execution of hundreds of civilians by government forces in Damascus in 2013.(AP Photo/Omar Albam) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Two men stand on the ruins of the Temple of Bal, which was destroyed by ISIS in 2015, at the ancient city of Palmyra, Syria, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in Gaza mark 500 days of their captivity by spreading a massive Israeli flag depicting an hourglass in the Mediterranean Sea, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Hebrew of the flag reads "Without the abductees, Israel runs out". (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Smoke rises from chimneys during a freezing winter morning in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man pulls a child on a sled during a snowfall in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Henry Rice, a 98 year-old Normandy veteran, gets a kiss from Katie Ashby, founder and lead vocalist of D-Day Darlings, as SSAFA, the nation's oldest armed forces charity, kicks off the 80-day countdown to VE Day 80 at The Royal Albert Hall in London, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS