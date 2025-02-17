All sections
WorldFebruary 17, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
A man identified as Imad Mohammed Al-Mahmoud, is arrested by security forces in Tadamon, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Three individuals, alleged former operatives with the military security before the fall of Bashar Assad, were arrested accused of being involved in the execution of hundreds of civilians by government forces in Damascus in 2013.(AP Photo/Omar Albam)
A man identified as Imad Mohammed Al-Mahmoud, is arrested by security forces in Tadamon, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Three individuals, alleged former operatives with the military security before the fall of Bashar Assad, were arrested accused of being involved in the execution of hundreds of civilians by government forces in Damascus in 2013.(AP Photo/Omar Albam)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Two men stand on the ruins of the Temple of Bal, which was destroyed by ISIS in 2015, at the ancient city of Palmyra, Syria, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Two men stand on the ruins of the Temple of Bal, which was destroyed by ISIS in 2015, at the ancient city of Palmyra, Syria, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in Gaza mark 500 days of their captivity by spreading a massive Israeli flag depicting an hourglass in the Mediterranean Sea, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Hebrew of the flag reads "Without the abductees, Israel runs out". (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in Gaza mark 500 days of their captivity by spreading a massive Israeli flag depicting an hourglass in the Mediterranean Sea, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Hebrew of the flag reads "Without the abductees, Israel runs out". (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Smoke rises from chimneys during a freezing winter morning in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Smoke rises from chimneys during a freezing winter morning in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man pulls a child on a sled during a snowfall in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A man pulls a child on a sled during a snowfall in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Henry Rice, a 98 year-old Normandy veteran, gets a kiss from Katie Ashby, founder and lead vocalist of D-Day Darlings, as SSAFA, the nation's oldest armed forces charity, kicks off the 80-day countdown to VE Day 80 at The Royal Albert Hall in London, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Henry Rice, a 98 year-old Normandy veteran, gets a kiss from Katie Ashby, founder and lead vocalist of D-Day Darlings, as SSAFA, the nation's oldest armed forces charity, kicks off the 80-day countdown to VE Day 80 at The Royal Albert Hall in London, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, talks to Shaq's OGs coach Shaquille O'Neal during the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, talks to Shaq's OGs coach Shaquille O'Neal during the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)ASSOCIATED PRESS

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Related
Middle East latest: Israeli drone strike hits car in southern Lebanon, state news agency says
WorldFeb. 17
Middle East latest: Israeli drone strike hits car in southern Lebanon, state news agency says
Fixing Germany's economy is a critical task for the country's next government
WorldFeb. 17
Fixing Germany's economy is a critical task for the country's next government
European leaders regroup in Paris for strategy huddle after Trump diplomatic blitz on Ukraine
WorldFeb. 17
European leaders regroup in Paris for strategy huddle after Trump diplomatic blitz on Ukraine
'Life-threatening cold' expected as polar vortex stretches across U.S. after deadly weekend flooding
WorldFeb. 17
'Life-threatening cold' expected as polar vortex stretches across U.S. after deadly weekend flooding
Experts push to restore Syria’s war-torn heritage sites, including renowned Roman ruins at Palmyra
WorldFeb. 17
Experts push to restore Syria’s war-torn heritage sites, including renowned Roman ruins at Palmyra
Downloads of DeepSeek's AI apps paused in South Korea over privacy concerns
WorldFeb. 17
Downloads of DeepSeek's AI apps paused in South Korea over privacy concerns
PHOTO COLLECTION: BAFTA Film Awards 2025 Winners
WorldFeb. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: BAFTA Film Awards 2025 Winners
Stock market today: Asian benchmarks trade mostly higher as investors continue to eye Trump
WorldFeb. 17
Stock market today: Asian benchmarks trade mostly higher as investors continue to eye Trump
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy