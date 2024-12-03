All sections
WorldFebruary 24, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Monday, February 24, 2025

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Friedrich Merz, left, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), stand next to Secretary General Carsten Linnemann, right, after he receives flowers at the CDU's headquarters, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A woman prays at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 where Pope Francis is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Hiroyuki Sanada, from left, Tadanobu Asano, Anna Sawai, Hiroto Kanai, Moeka Hoshi, Tommy Bastow, and Shinnosuke Abe accept the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for "Shogun" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Migrants wind down during sunset on Gardi Sugdub Island, on Panama's Caribbean coast, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, where they will overnight before attempting to board boats to Colombia the following day after turning back from southern Mexico, abandoning hopes of reaching the U.S. amid President Trump's crackdown on migration. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A dance team performs an interpretive dance during the annual Black History Month event, Lift Every Voice, presented by Women in Worship of Lexington at Consolidated Baptist Church in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
Zoe Saldana poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for "Emilia Perez" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Timothee Chalamet accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "A Complete Unknown" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Andrii Rubliuk, a senior sergeant with a Ukrainian intelligence unit who lost both arms and a leg in combat, holds a rifle during military training near Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
