PHOTO COLLECTION: AP top photos of the day, Monday, March 10, 2025

Elon Musk flashes his t-shirt that reads "DOGE" to the media as he walks on South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police try to detain protesting Tibetan exiles during a protest outside Chinese embassy to mark the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule on this day, in New Delhi,India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Stranded passengers rest at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 10, 2025, when all major airports in Germany went on a warning strike. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson and NAACP President Derick Johnson, from left, march across the Edmund Pettus bridge during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People hold portraits of political prisoners of the 1944-1989 period during an event marking the day of the Anti-Communist Political Prisoners in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Liberal Party of Canada Leader Mark Carney, right, speaks to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after Carney was announced as the winner of the party leadership at the announcement event in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Catholic worshipper holds a rosary prior a prayer of the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) ASSOCIATED PRESS