PHOTO COLLECTION: AP top photos of the day, Monday, March 17, 2025

Dragi Stojanov cries holding a photograph of his son Tomche Stojanov, one of the victims of a massive nightclub fire, during a vigil joined by hundreds in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinian wait get donated food at a distribution center in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Irish Guards' Mascot dog Turlough Mor, awaits the visit of Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tango dancers perform for Pope Francis outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, March 16, 2025, where he is being treated for bilateral pneumonia since Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Relatives and survivors walk outside a hospital in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Sunday, March 16, 2025, following a massive fire in the nightclub early Sunday. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aerial photograph shows the damaged roof of a nightclub in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Sunday, March 16, 2025, following a massive fire in the nightclub early Sunday. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People shine lights behind coloured papers attempting to make a heart shape during a pro-European rally, joined by thousands, to counter what the organizers described as a "wave of sovereignism and ultranationalism", outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents of Ezbet Hamada in Cairo's El Matareya district break their fast during a mass breakfast, "Iftar", the meal to end their fast at sunset, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro gestures to the crowd upon arriving at a rally on Copacabana Beach in support of a proposed bill to grant amnesty to those arrested for storming government buildings in an alleged coup attempt in 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A girl sweeps the street outside her family's home as other children play in a poor neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Virginia Commonwealth forward Christian Fermin celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic 10 tournament, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lakers Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) saves the ball from going out of bounds during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Wally Skalij) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Florida center Rueben Chinyelu (9) cunte part of the net to celebrate victory over Tennessee after an NCAA college basketball game in the final round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Liverpool's Jarell Quansah and Liverpool's Curtis Jones on the pitch disappointed after losing the EFL Cup final soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) ASSOCIATED PRESS

South Korea's Young An Se celebrates after defeating China's Wang Zhi Yi in the women's singles final match at the All England Open Badminton Championships at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Destruction from a severe storm is seen Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A model wears a creation by designers of the ASLP DAGESTAN from Dagestan republic of Russia during the Moscow Fashion Week, in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Chicago River is dyed green as part of annual St. Patrick's Day festivities Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) ASSOCIATED PRESS