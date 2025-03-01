PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Month February 2025.

Police detain demonstrators as they are escorted away during an immigration rights protest in Los Angeles, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Makeup artists work backstage during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Elon Musk holds a chainsaw handed to him by Argentine President Javier Milei, behind, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Andrii Rubliuk, a senior sergeant with a Ukrainian intelligence unit who lost both arms and a leg in combat, holds a rifle during military training near Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Carnival dancers perform at an election campaign event for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) top candidate for chancellor Friedrich Merz ahead of federal Bundestag elections in Oberhausen, Germany, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man performs bike stunts during a religious procession of Hindu goddess Bhadrakali in Ahmedabad, India, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police remove anti-far-right protesters blocking the route of a far-right demonstration the day before elections in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Riot police and retirees vie for space on a street during a protest for better pensions in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Orthodox priests sing and pray around honey jars with candles during a Mass for the "Sanctification of Honey" at the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin church in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, Feb.10, 2025, the day of St. Haralambos, the Orthodox patron Saint of bee-keepers. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mourners react during the passing of a trailer carrying the remains of Hezbollah's former leader Hassan Nasrallah and his cousin and successor Hashem Safieddine during their funeral procession at Sports City Stadium in Beirut, Lebanon, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A photo of Pope Francis is projected onto the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 23, 2025, while he is hospitalized for pnemonia. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tribal youth rehearse the Jhumur dance days ahead of an attempt to achieve a world record in Guwahati, India, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Children play on an icy surface in Nuuk, Greenland, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The shadows of children are cast on the court at a public park during a sports workshop organized by the municipality during school summer vacation in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli captive Eli Sharabi, who had been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, is escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Nijim family hangs laundry on the ruins of their property amid widespread destruction by Israeli military's ground and air offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli soldiers drive a tank towards the occupied West Bank of Jenin camp, during an ongoing army operation, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People live in tents amid the destruction of Israel's air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Abu Samra) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Philadelphia Eagles celebrate with their Vince Lombardi Trophy after their team won the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The "Sarandi" stream, dyed red due to unknown contaminants, alleged by residents, flows into the Rio de la Plata on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Men lower the coffin of a Syrian Democratic Forces fighter killed by a Turkish-backed militia in the northeastern village of Daoudiya, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) ASSOCIATED PRESS

White-tailed eagles fight while hunting at the Bosfor Vostochny channel in Vladivostok, far east Russia, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Anton Balashov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Naked Hindu holy men take dips at Sangam, the confluence of three sacred rivers the Yamuna, the Ganges and the mythical Saraswati, during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, India, Feb. 3, 2025.(AP Photo/Channi Anand) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Devotees of Yemanja carry a boat filled with offerings during an annual celebration honoring the African goddess of the sea in Rio de Janeiro, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of President Donald Trump ride with an effigy of him in their vehicle past other supporters gathered for a Presidents Day rally outside the Trump International Golf Club, in West Palm Beach, Florida, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A plane takes off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport as Roberto Marquez, of Dallas, places flowers at a memorial of crosses he erected for the 67 victims of a midair collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines jet in Arlington, Virginia, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Lebanese man rides his horse in Kfar Kila, a southern Lebanon village destroyed by an Israeli air and ground offensive, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Henry Rice, a 98 year-old Normandy veteran, gets a kiss from Katie Ashby, founder and lead vocalist of D-Day Darlings (SSAFA), as the nation's oldest armed forces charity, kicks off the 80-day countdown to VE Day 80 at The Royal Albert Hall in London, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A protestor runs from police outside parliament during a rally marking two years since a deadly rail disaster that has triggered hundreds of demonstrations and a general strike, in Athens, Greece, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order at the White House in Washington, Feb. 5, 2025, barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS