PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Month January 2025.

A statue remains standing after the Palisades Fire in Malibu, California, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The resident of a senior center is evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches in Altadena, California, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A pool is surrounded by charred ruins after a fire swept through the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters work from a deck as the Palisades Fire burns a beachfront property in Malibu, California, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The color of a Volkswagen bus stands out amid the charred ruin of homes in Malibu, California, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The remains of a home destroyed by the Eaton Fire are seen through a cross-shape in Altadena, California, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians walk through the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, a day after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Abed Hajjar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians celebrate the imminent announcement of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, central Gaza Strip, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A freed Palestinian prisoner salutes as he arrives in the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison in Khan Younis, Jan. 30, 2025, after a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli captive Arbel Yehoud, 29, who had been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, is escorted by Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters as she is handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Seagulls fly along the Baltic Sea in Scharbeutz, Germany, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a sword after using it to cut the cake as first lady Melania Trump smiles during the Commander-in-Chief Ball on Trump's inauguration day in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. President Donald Trump kisses his wife first lady Melania Trump during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, to celebrate New Year's in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person displaced by the fighting with M23 rebels evacuates with their belongings to downtown Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to the Carter detail places his hand on the hearse transporting the casket of late President Jimmy Carter at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, Jan. 4, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Haitian migrants stand outside the Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid government office to apply for asylum in Mexico City, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man races his horse during Epiphany celebrations in the village of Pietrosani, Romania, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Union members shout slogans during a rally demanding the arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol near the presidential residence in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 3, 2025. The signs read "Immediately arrest Yoon Suk Yeol." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A model wears a creation from the Viktor&Rolf Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection in Paris, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants wait between two border walls separating Mexico and the United States after crossing illegally before dawn as they wait to be processed in San Diego, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the dragon dance club "Naga Merah Putih" practice in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish girl looks at her family's candles lit to mark the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People run to enter the cold water during the annual Polar Bear Plunge in New York to celebrate the new year, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A statue of late Syrian President Hafez Assad lies destroyed in Dayr Atiyah, Syria, Jan. 5, 2025, after he was removed from power by a rebel offensive in December. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado addresses supporters at a protest against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 9, 2025, the day before his inauguration for a third term. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A family watches racers during the prologue of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman overcome with grief is carried during the funeral service of journalist Marckendy Natoux, who was killed by a gang on Christmas Eve while covering the reopening of a hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rescuers help elderly residents leave their homes after a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Naked Hindu holy men known as "Naga Sadhus" take a holy dip in the Sangam on new moon day during the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A 5-month-old male gorilla infant named Zeytin who was rescued at the Istanbul Airport walks in a specially created section of a zoo in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) ASSOCIATED PRESS