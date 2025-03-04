All sections
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025

AP News, Associated Press
Delegates leave the Great Hall of the People after attending a preparatory session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hostesses fill up tea cups for the leaders before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, of Norway, competes in the men's cross-country 10 Km interval starting classic event at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim, Norway, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indigenous children do their homework outside their home in the Villa del Sol neighborhood on the outskirts of Riohacha, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Medics carry a lawmaker injured after chaos erupted during a Serbia's parliament session in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A migrant, of the Wayuu Indigenous group, plays with a chicken in the Belen neighborhood on the outskirts of Riohacha, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An artist prepares for Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS
First lady Melania Trump, from center to right, followed by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., walks through the Capitol, Monday, March 3, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk by graffiti depicting Elon Musk, in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)ASSOCIATED PRESS

