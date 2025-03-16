All sections
WorldMarch 16, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Argentina GP Motorcycle Racing

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

Spain's Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team competes during the Moto GP race in Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, Argentina, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Spectators visit the pit line prior to the MotoGP race in Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
MotoGP race winner Spain's Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team, right, celebrates with second place Spain's Alex Marquez of the BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP Team in Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, Argentina, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
A spectator holds a banner reading in Spanish "Brothers, be united" in reference to MotoGP competitors Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez, both of Spain, in Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Spain's Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team, center, celebrates winning the MotoGP race in Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, Argentina, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Riders speed at the start of the Moto2 race in Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, Argentina, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Spain's Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team competes during the Moto GP race in Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, Argentina, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Spain's Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team celebrates winning the MotoGP race in Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, Argentina, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
MotoGP race winner Spain's Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team, left, celebrates with second place Spain's Alex Marquez of the BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP Team in Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, Argentina, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Spain's Alex Marquez of the BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP Team, center, celebrates finishing second place at the MotoGP race in Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, Argentina, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Spain's Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team celebrates winning the MotoGP race in Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, Argentina, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Italy's Franco Morbidelli of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Team competes during the Moto GP race in Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, Argentina, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
