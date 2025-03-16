PHOTO COLLECTION: Argentina GP Motorcycle Racing

Spain's Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team competes during the Moto GP race in Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, Argentina, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Spectators visit the pit line prior to the MotoGP race in Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

MotoGP race winner Spain's Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team, right, celebrates with second place Spain's Alex Marquez of the BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP Team in Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, Argentina, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A spectator holds a banner reading in Spanish "Brothers, be united" in reference to MotoGP competitors Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez, both of Spain, in Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Spain's Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team, center, celebrates winning the MotoGP race in Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, Argentina, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Riders speed at the start of the Moto2 race in Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, Argentina, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Spain's Alex Marquez of the BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP Team, center, celebrates finishing second place at the MotoGP race in Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, Argentina, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Spain's Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team celebrates winning the MotoGP race in Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, Argentina, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello) ASSOCIATED PRESS