PHOTO COLLECTION: Argentina Maradona Trial

A fan of late soccer star Diego Maradona holds his image outside the court where members of the medical team that treated Maradona go on trial for alleged homicide by negligence in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Veronica Ojeda, ex-partner of late soccer star Diego Maradona, arrives at court for the first day of a trial for homicide by negligence against the medical team that treated Maradona, in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Physician Leopoldo Luque, left, arrives with lawyer Julio Rivas for a court hearing in the trial charging the medical team that treated late soccer star Diego Maradona with homicide by negligence in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A fan of the late soccer star Diego Maradona holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Justice for God" outside the court where members of the medical team that treated Maradona go on trial for alleged homicide by negligence in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Psychiatrist Nancy Forlini arrives for a court hearing in the trial charging the medical team that treated late soccer star Diego Maradona with alleged homicide by negligence in San Isidro, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dalma and Yanina Maradona, daughters of late soccer star Diego Maradona, arrive at court in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the first day of the trial over allegations of homicide by negligence against the medical team that treated their father, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Construction workers stand by a mural of late soccer star Diego Maradona at the stadium of the Argentinos Juniors soccer club, Maradona's first pro team, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, the day members of the medical team that treated Maradona before his death go on trial for homicide by negligence. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dalma and Yanina Maradona, daughters of late soccer star Diego Maradona, arrive at court on the first day of a trial for homicide by negligence against the medical team that treated their father, in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A sculpture of late soccer star Diego Maradona stands on the terrace of a bar in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Veronica Ojeda, ex-partner of late soccer star Diego Maradona, arrives at court for the first day of a trial for alleged homicide by negligence against the medical team that treated Maradona, in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jana Maradona, daughter of late soccer star Diego Maradona, arrives at court for the first day of a trial for homicide by negligence against the medical team that treated her father, in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Veronica Ojeda, ex-partner of the late soccer star Diego Maradona, left, and Maradona's daughters Jana, Dalma and Yanina Maradona, from left, stand in court on the first day of a trial for alleged homicide by negligence against the medical team that treated Maradona, in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans of the late soccer star Diego Maradona hold a banner that reads in Spanish "Justice for God" outside the court where members of the medical team that treated Maradona go on trial for alleged homicide by negligence in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Neurologist Leopoldo Luque, who served as Diego Maradona's doctor, stands in court on the first day of a trial for allged homicide by negligence against the medical team who treated the late soccer star in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Yanina Maradona, daughter of late soccer star Diego Maradona, sits in court on the first day of a trial for alleged homicide by negligence against the medical team that treated her father, in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A mural of late soccer star Diego Maradona covers a wall in the La Paternal neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A statue of late soccer star Diego Maradona looks out from a balcony at "Lo del Diego" bar in La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS