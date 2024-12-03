PHOTO COLLECTION: Argentina Protests

A soccer fan joins retirees protesting for higher pensions and against austerity measures implemented by President Javier Milei's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A protester burns a police car during a demonstration by soccer fans join and retirees demanding higher pensions and opposing austerity measures implemented by Javier Milei's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police detain a soccer fan who joined retirees protesting for higher pensions and against austerity measures implemented by Javier Milei's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police detain protesters during a demonstration by soccer fans and retirees demanding higher pensions and opposing austerity measures imposed by Javier Milei's government, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person bangs a saucepan in front the government house as she protests the government's repression of Wednesday's demonstrations in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Medics tend to a photographer injured during clashes that broke out as soccer fans joined retirees demanding higher pensions and opposing austerity measures implemented by Javier Milei's government in Buenos AIres, Argentina, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Demonstrators help transport an injured photographer onto an ambulance after clashes with police when soccer fans joined retirees protesting for higher pensions and opposing austerity measures imposed by Javier Milei's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Soccer fans join retirees protesting for higher pensions and against austerity measures implemented by Javier Milei's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police hold up shields during clashes against soccer fans who joined retirees protesting for higher pensions and against austerity measures implemented by Javier Milei's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Debris lies on fire during a demonstration by soccer fans and retirees demanding higher pensions and opposing austerity measures implemented by Javier Milei's government, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bar patrons watch a car burn during a protest by soccer fans who joined retirees demanding higher pensions and opposing austerity measures implemented by Javier Milei's government, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman stands in front of riot police during a protest by soccer fans and retirees demanding higher pensions and opposing austerity measures implemented by Javier Milei's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A protester faces off with police guarding the presidential palace during a demonstration by soccer fans who marched with retirees to demand higher pensions and oppose austerity measures implemented by Javier Milei's government, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A protester in a Joker costume takes part in a demonstration by soccer fans and retirees demanding higher pensions and opposing austerity measures implemented by Javier Milei's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS