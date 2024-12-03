All sections
WorldMarch 5, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Ash Wednesday

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
A devotee with an ash cross on her forehead prays during Ash Wednesday rites March 5, 2025 at the Redemptorist Church in Manila, Philippines as Catholics in this predominantly Roman Catholic nation observe the start of lent. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A devotee with an ash cross on her forehead lights candles during Ash Wednesday rites March 5, 2025 at the Redemptorist Church in Manila, Philippines as Catholics in the this predominantly Roman Catholic nation observe the start of lent. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A devotee is marked with an ash cross on her the forehead during Ash Wednesday rites March 5, 2025 at the Redemptorist Church in Manila, Philippines as Catholics in the this predominantly Roman Catholic nation observe the start of lent. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A devotee with an ash cross on her the forehead lights candles during Ash Wednesday rites March 5, 2025 at the Redemptorist Church in Manila, Philippines as Catholics in the this predominantly Roman Catholic nation observe the start of lent. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A man burns old palm fronds to be used for Ash Wednesday rites at the Our Lady of Consolation Parish in Quezon city, Philippines on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 as Catholics prepare for the start of lent in this largely Roman Catholic nation. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
