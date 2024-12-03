All sections
WorldFebruary 8, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Asian Winter Games

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
A volunteer walks past a logo during medal ceremonies at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A volunteer walks past a logo during medal ceremonies at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
China's Lin Xiaojun, left, leads the men's 1500m semifinals 2 at the Short Track Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
China's Lin Xiaojun, left, leads the men's 1500m semifinals 2 at the Short Track Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kazakhstan Alina Azhgaliyeva, right, competes during the women's 1500m finals B at the Short Track Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Kazakhstan Alina Azhgaliyeva, right, competes during the women's 1500m finals B at the Short Track Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lee Seunghun of South Korea competes in the Men's Freeski Halfpipe during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Lee Seunghun of South Korea competes in the Men's Freeski Halfpipe during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jang Yujin of South Korea competes in the Women's Freeski Halfpipe during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Jang Yujin of South Korea competes in the Women's Freeski Halfpipe during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
South Korea's Gilli Kim, center, competes as she wins the women's 1500m finals A of the Short Track Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
South Korea's Gilli Kim, center, competes as she wins the women's 1500m finals A of the Short Track Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker talks after clearing an area of snow ahead of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A worker talks after clearing an area of snow ahead of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Moon Heesung of South Korea competes in the Men's Freeski Halfpipe during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Moon Heesung of South Korea competes in the Men's Freeski Halfpipe during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers try to clear an area with snow ahead of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Workers try to clear an area with snow ahead of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A policeman watches as snow falls ahead of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A policeman watches as snow falls ahead of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Silver medalist Kazakhstan, gold medalist South Korea and bronze medalist Japan pose for a picture during the medal ceremonies for the mixed team 2000m relay of the Short Track Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Silver medalist Kazakhstan, gold medalist South Korea and bronze medalist Japan pose for a picture during the medal ceremonies for the mixed team 2000m relay of the Short Track Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Athletes compete during the mixed team 2000m relay finals A of the Short Track Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Athletes compete during the mixed team 2000m relay finals A of the Short Track Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
China's Gong Li, left, competes during the women's 1500m finals A at the Short Track Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
China's Gong Li, left, competes during the women's 1500m finals A at the Short Track Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Journalists watch the parade of North Korea team during the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Journalists watch the parade of North Korea team during the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Zhang Kexin of China competes in the Women's Freeski Halfpipe during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Zhang Kexin of China competes in the Women's Freeski Halfpipe during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Moon Heesung of South Korea competes in the Men's Freeski Halfpipe during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Moon Heesung of South Korea competes in the Men's Freeski Halfpipe during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker stands watch at an entrance door of the venue for the opening ceremony of the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang province on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A worker stands watch at an entrance door of the venue for the opening ceremony of the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang province on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lee Seunghun of South Korea competes in the Men's Freeski Halfpipe during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Lee Seunghun of South Korea competes in the Men's Freeski Halfpipe during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Journalists take a selfie as people watch a screen showing the live telecast of opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games at the media centre in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Journalists take a selfie as people watch a screen showing the live telecast of opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games at the media centre in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Related
The US stopped allowing passport gender marker changes. Here are some of the people affected
WorldFeb. 8
The US stopped allowing passport gender marker changes. Here are some of the people affected
Here's what we know about a commuter plane crash in Alaska that killed 10 people
WorldFeb. 8
Here's what we know about a commuter plane crash in Alaska that killed 10 people
Arrests in luxury home burglaries targeting NFL, NBA players are the 'tip of the iceberg'
WorldFeb. 8
Arrests in luxury home burglaries targeting NFL, NBA players are the 'tip of the iceberg'
Trump says some white South Africans are oppressed, could be resettled in the US. They say no thanks
WorldFeb. 8
Trump says some white South Africans are oppressed, could be resettled in the US. They say no thanks
Trump's 3rd week saw more executive orders, a trade war that wasn't and a Mideast jolt
WorldFeb. 8
Trump's 3rd week saw more executive orders, a trade war that wasn't and a Mideast jolt
War-torn Lebanon forms its first government in over 2 years
WorldFeb. 8
War-torn Lebanon forms its first government in over 2 years
Spending bill talks bog down after Trump's efforts to slash government
WorldFeb. 8
Spending bill talks bog down after Trump's efforts to slash government
Trump's DEI order leaves academic researchers fearful of political influence over grants
WorldFeb. 8
Trump's DEI order leaves academic researchers fearful of political influence over grants
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy