PHOTO COLLECTION: Asian Winter Games

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
A volunteer walks past a logo during medal ceremonies at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
China's Lin Xiaojun, left, leads the men's 1500m semifinals 2 at the Short Track Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kazakhstan Alina Azhgaliyeva, right, competes during the women's 1500m finals B at the Short Track Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lee Seunghun of South Korea competes in the Men's Freeski Halfpipe during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jang Yujin of South Korea competes in the Women's Freeski Halfpipe during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
South Korea's Gilli Kim, center, competes as she wins the women's 1500m finals A of the Short Track Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker talks after clearing an area of snow ahead of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Moon Heesung of South Korea competes in the Men's Freeski Halfpipe during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers try to clear an area with snow ahead of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A policeman watches as snow falls ahead of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Silver medalist Kazakhstan, gold medalist South Korea and bronze medalist Japan pose for a picture during the medal ceremonies for the mixed team 2000m relay of the Short Track Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Athletes compete during the mixed team 2000m relay finals A of the Short Track Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
China's Gong Li, left, competes during the women's 1500m finals A at the Short Track Speed Skating during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Journalists watch the parade of North Korea team during the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Zhang Kexin of China competes in the Women's Freeski Halfpipe during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Moon Heesung of South Korea competes in the Men's Freeski Halfpipe during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker stands watch at an entrance door of the venue for the opening ceremony of the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang province on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lee Seunghun of South Korea competes in the Men's Freeski Halfpipe during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Journalists take a selfie as people watch a screen showing the live telecast of opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games at the media centre in Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
